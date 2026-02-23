Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Valhalla Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMXX) (OTCQB: VMXXF) ("Valhalla" or the "Company") welcomes the recent announcement from the U.S. Department of the Interior decision to open 2.1 Million Acres in Alaska's Dalton Corridor.

On February 20, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced the issuance of Public Land Order No. 7966, opening approximately 2.1 million acres of public land in Alaska's Dalton Utility Corridor to location and entry under the public land and mining laws. The order revokes two previous withdrawals north of the Yukon River - Public Land Orders 5150 and 5180 - expanding opportunities for energy and mineral development.

"President Trump was clear - promises made are promises kept and this decision is about unlocking opportunity for American Energy Dominance to lower costs for all American families," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. "By opening these lands, we are empowering Alaska to chart its own course and develop energy, minerals and infrastructure that strengthen America's security and prosperity."

"Today's action by Secretary Burgum is a milestone for Alaska's self-determination. I want to thank President Trump and Secretary Burgum for continuing to deliver on promises, even those promises made decades ago," said Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy. "Alaskans know what's best for Alaska and revoking these Public Land Orders will empower Alaska to chart our own future on these lands."

The Dalton Corridor includes the route of the proposed Ambler Access Road, the 211-mile, industrial-use-only road that is planned to cross Valhalla State mining claims at the Sun project and would unlock a host of critical and strategic metals located in the Ambler Mining District - all metals necessary for the green energy and transportation transition and to ensure a secure domestic supply chains for these metals. The Department Of Interior's announcement identifies the Ambler Access Road as one of the key infrastructure proposed projects within the corridor.

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Chairman of Valhalla, stated: "Finally! The pipeline corridor was selected by the State over 50 years ago. It is fantastic news that Secretary Burgum and the Trump administration are doing what the federal government was mandated to do years ago. We thank Secretary Burgum and the Trump administration for recognizing the State of Alaska's rights. This action will eventually remove the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) as a land owner along the proposed Ambler Access Project corridor further simplifying the long term development of the Ambler Mining District and unlocking its full mineral potential."

For more details, the announcement from the Department of the Interior can be found here: https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/department-interior-opens-21-million-acres-alaskas-dalton-corridor.

About Valhalla Metals

Valhalla Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mineral projects towards feasibility. Valhalla's flagship project is the Sun copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver VMS projects located in Ambler Mining District, Northwest Alaska. The Company also owns the Smucker project, a high-quality copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver VMS project located in the Ambler Mining District, Northwest Alaska. Valhalla Metals Inc. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol VMXX and OTCQB under the ticker symbol VMXXF. For more information about Valhalla, please visit our website at www.valhallametals.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plan", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based, are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSX-V and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

