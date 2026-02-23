Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Daura Gold Corp. (TSXV: DGC) (OTC Pink: DGCOF) ("Daura" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, following a detailed review of historical drill core, new high-grade infill sampling results have significantly enhanced the precious metals intercepts at its flagship Antonella Project ("Antonella" or the "Project"), adjacent to Highlander Silver Corp.'s Bonita Project in Ancash, Peru. The previous, private owner of the Project drilled 12 holes at Antonella in 2011 and selectively sampled drill core, leaving significant mineralized intervals unsampled. Systematic infill sampling of the historic core has increased gold equivalent‡ gram meters* for the Project's significant intercepts# by 51%, confirming higher-grade continuity in the key vein systems from existing core.

Highlights are listed below with corresponding images, drill map and sections in Figures 1-5. Drill intercepts are in Table 1.

Mark Sumner, CEO of Daura, commented, "The systematic infill sampling of historic drill core has significantly increased the previously reported gold and silver intervals at Antonella, revealing wide intercepts across multiple holes and identifying high grade vein mineralization in 9 of 12 drill holes. This new data underpins the potential of the Antonella project, as well as the quality of Daura's technical team by recognizing and executing on the opportunity to enhance our drilling dataset."

Stuart Milles, VP of Exploration for Daura, commented, "The upgraded drill intercepts at Antonella provide critical new insights into Antonella's mineralizing system, including high-value pathfinder geochemical vectors. These data are essential for targeting high-grade extensions and expansion of the Antonella deposit in the Company's future planned drill program."

Highlights of the Recent Drill Core Infill Sampling Program:

513 infill drill core samples were collected from the historic drill core from Antonella Main zone.

CBD11004B - 22.4m at 4.36 g/t Au & 23 g/t Ag from 36.8m, including: 1.50m at 4.85 g/t Au and 11.40 g/t Ag from 40.1m; 1.20m at 8.77 g/t Au and 60.90 g/t Ag from 42.6m; 0.50m at 18.86 g/t Au and 24.50 g/t Ag from 50.2m; 0.65m at 20.52 g/t Au and 45.70 g/t Ag from 51.9m; and 0.80m at 19.25 g/t Au and 241 g/t Ag from 52.55m.

CBD11004A - 17.2m at 0.95 g/t Au & 10 g/t Ag (1.11 g/t AuEq. ‡ ) from 30.4m, including; 1.10m at 2.85 g/t Au and 39.8 g/t Ag from 42.3m; and 1.30m at 2.33 g/t Au and 14.4 g/t Ag from 43.4m.

CBD11007 - 8.15m at 1.98 g/t Au & 17 g/t Ag (2.24 g/t AuEq. ‡ ) from 127.0m, including; 0.85m at 8.73 g/t Au and 63.70 g/t Ag from 127.0m; and 0.40m at 15.75 g/t Au and 46.90 g/t Ag from 131.2m.

CBD11001 - 6.6m at 1.61 g/t Au & 5.13 g/t Ag, from 34.2m, including; 0.20m at 47.20 g/t Au and 102 g/t Ag from 40.6m.

CBD11001 - 7.1m at 1.79 g/t Au & 23 g/t Ag (2.16 g/t AuEq. ‡ ) from 100.6m, including; 0.15m at 20.22 g/t Au and 110 g/t Ag from 100.6m; and 0.35m at 24.10 g/t Au and 120 g/t Ag from 104.8m.

CBD11006 - 1.0 m at 8.0 g/t Au & 54 g/t Ag (8.9 g/t AuEq.‡) from 58.9m

Figure 1: Core from CBD11004B (51.9m to 52.6m). Portion of high-grade interval displaying sulfosalt vein breccia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6523/284830_042ebec7b429fb87_001full.jpg

All drilling, sampling, analysis and reporting of historic core was reviewed and approved for release in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange by Owen D.W. Miller Ph.D. FAusIMM (CP), an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Twelve diamond drill holes for a total of 2,461.25m of drill core were reviewed and re-logged by Daura. Historic sampling of this drill core was not systematic and only 360m of drill core was previously sampled for a total number of 314 samples taken.

Historic core was re-boxed with drill recovery, tag intervals and historic sampling checked by Daura's staff. Re-logging of the core identified significant mineralization and alteration that had not been previously sampled, and a program of systematic infill sampling yielded a combined additional 707.7m of infill core for 513 samples.

The re-logging of historic drilling completed in 2011, in conjunction with systematic sampling of all mineralized core that was not previously sampled has greatly increased Daura's understanding of the Antonella vein system. This additional sampling has broadened the zones of mineralization considerably with a cumulative increase in mineralized intervals in both gold and silver (see percentage upgrade of significant historical intercepts in Table 1).

Gold Equivalent (AuEq.) grades have been calculated by the addition of gold grade plus silver grade divided by 66 to reflect the nominal value of $4,900 / ounce gold and the nominal value of $74 / ounce silver. This calculated AuEq. has been performed on reported intervals determined by the calculated significant intersects, using gold only results with a 0.2 g/t gold trigger, a minimum 0.5 g/t gold composite and a maximum of 3 meters consecutive waste. The potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource in this area and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Percent levels of base metals (Cu, Pb & Zn) are present within some of the logged mineralized zones without appreciable gold and or silver. It is clear that multiple mineralizing events are present at Antonella and that some events are base metal enriched without gold and or silver. The results for these low gold zones are not reported in this news release.

Much of the newly identified mineralized zones recorded in the re-log contain geochemically anomalous low-level gold and silver, together with associated pathfinder elements anomalous in copper, lead, zinc, arsenic, antimony, tellurium, barium and manganese. These mineralized intervals with elevated pathfinders correlate well with zones of veinlets, veins and breccias and will be used as exploration vectors in the Company's future planned drill program.

Antonella is adjacent to Highlander Silver's Bonita Project in Peru's prolific Ancash metallogenic belt, which hosts major deposits like Barrick's past-producing Pierina gold mine. The Project's epithermal vein system is hosted in Tertiary Calipuy Group volcanic rocks, controlled by NW-SE trending faults, with silicification and argillic alteration halos up to 40m wide.

Figure 2: Geological map of the Antonella Project with collar locations of historic drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6523/284830_042ebec7b429fb87_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Drill section showing gold and silver significant intersects in diamond drill holes CBD11004, 4A & 4B

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6523/284830_042ebec7b429fb87_003full.jpg

Figure 4: Drill section showing gold and silver significant intersects in diamond drill dole CBD11001

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6523/284830_042ebec7b429fb87_004full.jpg

Figure 5: Drill section showing gold and silver significant intersects in diamond drill holes CBD11006 & 7

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6523/284830_042ebec7b429fb87_005full.jpg

Table 1: Significant Intercepts from Infill Sampling of Historic Drill Core - Antonella Main Zone (including percentage upgrade from historic sampling results)

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Thickness (m)^ Gold (g/t) † Silver (g/t) † Gold Equivalent‡ (g/t)‡ Upgrade of historical Signif. Int.# (%) CBD11001 34.2 34.95 0.75 1.04 - 1.04 New and 40.3 40.8 0.5 19.58 44.46 20.29 3.71 and 100.6 107.65 7.05 1.79 23.33 2.16 49.61 including 100.6 100.75 0.15 20.22 110 21.97 NA including 104.8 105.15 0.35 24.1 120 26.01 NA and 174.7 175.2 0.5 1.07 4.81 1.15 52.86 and 211.1 214.55 3.45 0.92 0.48 0.93 New and 239.4 241.3 1.9 0.50 16.55 0.75 18.45 and 247.5 248.5 1.0 0.54 97.85 2.02 0

CBD11002 49.35 49.95 0.6 2.05 23.90 2.41 0 and 53.9 54.3 0.4 0.65 10.10 0.80 0 and 56.45 57.25 0.8 1.10 30.82 1.58 218.84 and 62.9 63.3 0.4 0.83 44.10 1.50 0 and 99.15 102.05 2.9 0.59 32.26 1.08 0 and 220.15 220.35 0.2 2.03 89.90 3.46 New

CBD11003 114.75 118.75 4.0 0.86 18.85 1.15 0

CBD11004 41.2 41.95 0.75 0.57 70.10 1.11 0 and 117.3 119.3 2.0 2.01 53.35 2.81 0

CBD11004A 30.35 47.55 17.2 0.95 10.00 1.11 21.32 including 42.3 43.4 1.1 2.85 39.8 3.48 NA including 43.4 44.7 1.3 2.33 14.4 2.56 NA and 51.25 55.1 3.85 0.51 7.71 0.63 103.26

CBD11004B 16.5 22.5 6 0.68 8.47 0.82 New and 36.8 59.2 22.4 4.36 22.96 4.71 80.1 including 40.1 41.6 1.5 4.85 11.4 5.03 NA including 42.6 43.8 1.2 8.77 60.90 9.74 NA including 50.2 50.7 0.5 18.86 24.50 19.25 NA including 51.9 52.55 0.65 20.52 45.7 21.25 NA including 52.55 53.35 0.8 19.25 241 23.08 NA and 80.0 87.4 7.4 0.75 4.11 0.81 52.85 and 92.4 94.4 2.0 0.59 2.00 0.62 New and 115.7 125.75 10.05 0.59 26.38 0.99 128.94

CBD11005 No significant intercepts



CBD11006 1.7 3 1.3 0.77 6.85 0.88 New and 39.55 40.5 0.95 0.61 23.30 0.98 New and 58.9 59.9 1.0 8.03 53.50 8.84 0 and 89.15 89.4 0.25 0.66 50.00 1.41 0

CBD11007 97 97.35 0.35 0.99 25.40 1.37 0 and 127.05 127.9 0.85 8.73 63.70 9.70 0 and 131.2 136.7 5.5 1.59 18.77 1.88 0 including 131.2 131.6 0.4 15.75 46.9 16.50 NA

CBD11009 No significant intercepts

CBD110010 No significant intercepts

CBD110011 76.2 76.75 0.55 0.66 34.10 1.18 0

* Gram meter is calculated by multiplying the weighted average grade† by the length of sampling interval^ of each reported significant intercept#.

**The potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource in the area and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

† Precious metal grades are reported without the use of top-cuts.

^ The current exploration model has not had sufficient drill testing to be able to determine true thickness of mineralization.

# Significant Intercepts in this news release are calculated using a 0.2 g/t gold trigger, a minimum 0.5 g/t gold composite, a maximum of 3 meters consecutive waste.

‡ Gold Equivalent is calculated by the addition of gold grade plus silver grade divided by 66 to reflect the nominal value of $4,900 / ounce gold and the nominal value of $74 / ounce silver.

Next Steps

Daura will continue geological mapping and sampling across the Antonella concessions, when the community's permission is obtained. Geophysical surveys using magnetometry are planned to further define structures associated with mineralization. Structural targeting in conjunction with satellite alteration mapping is currently in progress and results of this work will aid in more detailed exploration, including geological targeting for follow-up ground truthing and sampling.

These works will be integrated with the updated core sampling results to aid drill targeting at Antonella. Reconnaissance sampling in conjunction with preliminary mapping will continue in Antonella North where a separate vein array has recently been identified (see January 6, 2026 & February 4, 2026 Daura news releases). Initial reconnaissance sampling and mapping southeast of Antonella towards Highlands Silver Corp.'s Bonita Project will commence when community' access is granted.

Technical Information and Quality Control / Quality Assurance

The infill sampled drill core was split in half using a diamond saw. Core is logged by the Company's geologists on site who outlined the intervals to be sampled. The maximum sample length is approximately 2 meters and sample lengths are adjusted according to lithological and/or mineralogical contacts.

After sawing, one-half of the infill core is kept on site in core boxes, and the other half is submitted for analysis. Individual sample bags are sealed and placed into larger bags, which are then sealed and marked with the contents. Samples are transported by a dedicated transport service under the close supervision of Daura personnel to Actlabs Skyline Peru ("Actlabs") an arms-length laboratory, for preparation and analysis. The entire sample was dried and crushed to 75% passing 2mm, with splits pulverized to 95% passing 106 microns.

Gold was analyzed by 30g charge Fire Assay, with an Atomic Adsorption finish. Multi-element analysis was carried out on a 4-acid digest aliquot by Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES) and over-range samples were subsequently determined by appropriate single element analyses, in accordance with Actlabs standard procedures.

The internal quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program included the submission of 10% quality control materials including field duplicates, blanks and Certified Reference Material (CRM) standards. Coarse rejects and pulps are retained in secure storage for future verification or testing as required. QA/QC results were reviewed by Geodex Consultants Ltd., a third-party independent consultant, and were found to be within acceptable limits before being uploaded into Datashed by Geomax Ltd., an independent arms-length database manager.

The Company is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

The scientific and technical information, including the drillhole data, has been verified by Stuart Mills. This verification involves data validation and quality assurance procedures, such as reviewing logging directly in front of the core, analyzing database integrity, conducting QA/QC for assays, and cross-checking the original lab certificates.

Qualified Person

Stuart Mills is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed, verified and approved of the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. No limitations or failures to verify were identified. Mr. Mills is not independent of the Company, as he is the Company's Vice President of Exploration.

ABOUT DAURA GOLD CORP.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Daura is exploring in Peru and Argentina.

In Peru, Daura is advancing high-impact exploration projects in Peru's renowned Ancash region, where it owns a 100% undivided interest in over 15,900 hectares of exploration concessions in Ancash, including the 900-hectare Antonella target and the 2,900-hectares of contiguous concessions at Libelulas, which is the primary focus of Daura's current exploration efforts.

In Argentina, Daura has entered into a binding Letter Agreement with Latin Metals Inc., for the right to earn up to an 80 % interest in the Cerro Bayo / La Flora Project. The project is located within the prolific Deseado Massif that hosts more than 30 mines and advanced exploration projects, including Newmont's Cerro Negro Mine, Hochschild/McEwen's San Jose Mine, and Patagonia Gold's Cap Oeste Mine. Cerro Bayo / La Flora are advantageously positioned within this world-class mining region, with strong community support and well-developed logistics.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Daura's planned exploration at the Project and statements regarding of all necessary approvals, including, without limitation, local community and regulatory approvals. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Daura cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Daura's control. Such factors include, among other things: the inability of the Company to complete its planned exploration of the Project as contemplated herein, or at all; the inability of the Company to receive all necessary approvals, including, without limitation, local community and regulatory approvals as contemplated; future prices and the supply of gold and other precious and other metals; future demand for gold and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; adverse weather conditions and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Daura disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

