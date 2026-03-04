Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Daura Gold Corp. (TSXV: DGC) (OTC Pink: DGCOF) (the "Company" or "Daura") is pleased to announce that it has expanded the land package of the 100%-owned Tayacoto Project located in Peru ("Tayacoto" or the "Project"), by staking the 1,000-hectare Agustina concession immediately north of Tayacoto.

This strategic acquisition consolidates the Company's control over the northern extension of the interpreted structural corridor that hosts mineralization within Tayacoto. The concession was acquired by direct application through INGEMMET, Peru's state agency for mining concessions.

Mark Sumner, Daura's CEO, commented: "The addition of the Agustina concession represents an important step in consolidating the broader Tayacoto district. Tayacoto hosts high-grade silver-gold-copper-lead vein mineralization outboard of Daura's principal porphyry-type exploration targeting. The addition of Agustina strengthens our control in the area, providing an opportunity to expand both the known polymetallic vein systems and evaluate the porphyry potential in a mineralizing district containing world-class deposits that fit within an intrusion-centered exploration model."

The concession (highlighted in red with a black outline in Figure 1) lies within a region previously termed the Pucajirca Volcanic Center. This 'volcanic center' contains a number of porphyry-type prospects hosted within the Calipuy Volcanic Group, including Highlander Silver Corp.'s Cerro Colorado and Daniela projects.

Previously reported reconnaissance mapping and sampling within the Tayacoto concession returned high-grade surface sampling results, including 6.1 g/t Au, 1,153 g/t Ag, 0.4% Cu, and >14% Pb (Daura News Release, November 11, 2025). These results confirm strong silver-lead mineralization with subordinate copper, zinc, and gold. This reported sampling is situated approximately 2.5 km east of Highlander Silver Corp.'s Daniela project and 1.5 km west of Daura's porphyry-type exploration target within the Tayacoto concession (Figure 2a). The potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature, as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource at Tayacoto, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The Company is currently undertaking a remote sensing targeting program integrating surface sampling results, ASTER-derived hydrothermal alteration mapping, and detailed structural targeting analysis (Figure 2b).

Figure 1: Daura's Ancash ground holdings highlighted in red, with the recently acquired Agustina Concession outlined in black.

Figure 2a: Daura's Ancash exploration concessions (red outline) shown on a satellite ASTER-derived hydrothermal clay-intensity image. White location box for the detailed clay-iron satellite image (Figure 2b).

Figure 2b: Showing the Daura reconnaissance sampling area (yellow oval extents) and regional fault zones (white dashed lines). Locations for Highlander Silver Corp.'s Daniela and Cerro Colorado porphyry-type exploration Projects are shown with respect to Daura's Tayacoto Porphyry-type exploration target concession.

Qualified Person

Stuart Mills is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. No limitations or failures to verify were identified. Mr. Mills is not independent of the Company, as he is the Company's Vice President of Exploration.

ABOUT DAURA GOLD CORP.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Daura is exploring in Peru and Argentina.

In Peru, Daura is advancing high-impact exploration projects in Peru's renowned Ancash region, where it owns a 100% undivided interest in over 16,900 hectares of exploration concessions in Ancash, including the 900-hectare Antonella target and the 2,900-hectares of contiguous concessions at Libelulas, which is the primary focus of Daura's current exploration efforts.

In Argentina, Daura has entered into a binding Letter Agreement with Latin Metals Inc., for the right to earn up to an 80 % interest in the Cerro Bayo / La Flora Project. The project is located within the prolific Deseado Massif that hosts more than 30 mines and advanced exploration projects, including Newmont's Cerro Negro Mine, Hochschild/McEwen's San Jose Mine, and Patagonia Gold's Cap Oeste Mine. Cerro Bayo / La Flora are advantageously positioned within this world-class mining region, with strong community support and well-developed logistics. Currently Daura is conducting exploration including drilling and gradient array IP geophysical surveys at Cerro Bayo.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

