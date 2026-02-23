

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The FTSE 100 benchmark of the London Stock Exchange is trading in the overnight positive territory despite the renewed uncertainty on the trade tariff front. However, the index stopped short of breaching the all-time-high of 10,745.76 touched on Friday. The FTSE 100 which had closed at 10,686.89 on Friday traded between 10,658.45 and 10,709.63 on Monday.



The index is currently trading at 10,696.70, adding 0.09 percent from the previous close. At current levels, the benchmark has gained more than 23 percent over the course of the past one year.



In the 100-scrip index, 49 scrips are trading in the overnight green zone.



JD Sports Fashion topped gains with a surge of 5.2 percent, in the backdrop of a 200-million-pound buyback announcement. Fresnillo rallied 4.8 percent followed by Endeavour Mining that gained 3.6 percent. Burberry Group also added 2.6 percent.



Mondi led losses with a decline of 4.6 percent. Whitbread and The Sage Group, both declined around 2.4 percent.



Amidst the trade related uncertainty, the dollar has strengthened mildly lifting the six-currency Dollar Index to 97.83 from 97.80 at close on Friday. The GBP/USD pair has in the meanwhile edged up 0.01 percent to 1.3485. The sterling ranged between $1.3535 and $1.3476 in the day's trade. The EUR/GBP pair slipped 0.01 percent to 0.8737. The GBP/JPY pair is currently trading 0.09 percent lower at 208.91 after ranging between 209.23 and 208.22.



With bond yields broadly softening, bond yields in the U.K. also declined. Ten-year bond yields in the U.K. edged down 0.02 percent to 4.3540 percent. The yields ranged between 4.3580 percent and 4.3380 percent over the course of the day. Yields had closed at 4.3550 percent a day earlier.



