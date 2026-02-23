Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Exodus Actuation Solutions Inc. ("RoboticsCo"), a company holding patents and related intellectual property ("IP"), including robotics technology. RoboticsCo owns or licenses 25 issued and 11 pending patents covering its Exodus Actuation gearbox and high performance motor lines. These technologies have been tested and successfully used in applications including robotics, automotive, and packaging companies worldwide. The actuators combine human-like dexterity with machine precision, converting electrical energy into controlled motion that enables robotic systems to perform complex, repetitive, and hazardous tasks traditionally dependent on manual labour. Robotic actuators are foundational components supporting a broad range of applications, including industrial robotics, electric mobility systems, and emerging autonomous platforms such as drones (UAVs).

Robotics is transforming clean energy by automating deployment, inspection, and maintenance of renewable assets such as solar farms and wind turbines, hydrogen and battery storage facilities, optimizing energy use in industry, and improving worker safety in hazardous environments. Aerial and autonomous drone platforms are used for inspection, monitoring, logistics, and remote operations. By pairing high-efficiency electronic actuators with AI-enabled control systems, humanoid and industrial robots can perform complex tasks with greater precision and lower energy consumption than traditional equipment, supporting both cost reduction and decarbonization across industrial value chains.

The Company considers the advanced Actuators and robotics are critical, foundational technologies for electric vehicles (EVs) and their manufacturing, transitioning from traditional mechanical systems to intelligent electromechanical systems. Actuators act as the "muscles" of the vehicle, converting electrical signals from control units into, for instance, braking force, precise steering, or charging port locking. Meanwhile, robotics and advanced automation are revolutionizing EV production, optimizing efficiency, and enabling the assembly of complex battery and powertrain systems. Robotics and actuator IP is a key component in advancing a vertically integrated fast growing energy ecosystem.

Balraj Mann, CEO of First Hydrogen, commented, "Securing patented actuator and robotics Humanoid technology positions First Hydrogen at the intersection of two major growth and investment themes: Next-generation clean energy; and Autonomous robotic systems and Humanoid Robotics."

Morgan Stanley Research estimates the humanoids market is likely to reach $5 trillion by 2050, plus related supply chains as well as repair, maintenance and support. There could be more than 1 billion humanoids in use by 2050. (https://www.morganstanley.com/insights/articles/humanoid-robot-market-5-trillion-by-2050)

Transaction

Pursuant to the LOI, First Hydrogen will acquire a 60% interest in RoboticsCo, by issuing two million (2,000,000) common shares of the Company, in stages, and funding US$2,000,000 in stages, subject to mutually agreed budgets, for the advancement of RoboticsCo's technology. The LOI is subject to completion of due diligence, execution of a mutually agreeable definitive agreement with customary representations, covenants, and other customary terms and conditions and subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

In connection with its role in the LOI, the Company will pay a finder's and consulting fees to a third-party, in accordance with TSX-V policies.

About First Hydrogen Corp. (FirstHydrogen.com)

First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver, Montreal, Germany and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution. The Company has designed and built two hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered light commercial vehicles ("FCEV"). The FCEV are road-legal in the United Kingdom (excluding Northern Ireland) with 6,000 km of testing completed and have achieved a range of 630+ kilometres on a single refueling. The vehicles have successfully been trialled in real-world conditions with fleet operators in the United Kingdom.

About First Nuclear Corp. (FirstNuclear.com)

First Nuclear Corp. is committed to developing and commercializing advanced clean energy solutions, including green hydrogen produced by state-of-the-art Small Modular Reactors. The Company aims to provide scalable, sustainable, and economically viable alternatives to meet global climate goals and enhance energy security.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains information or statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of First Hydrogen, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths and strategies of First Hydrogen. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

The forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on management's assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management's experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analyses and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for First Hydrogen's products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of First Hydrogen as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. First Hydrogen undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

