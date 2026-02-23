Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Panoro Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PML) ("Panoro" or the "Company"). Mr. Luquman Shaheen, President and CEO of Panoro Minerals Ltd. (Panoro) would like to announce on behalf of the Board of Directors the addition of Mr. Keith Peck as Director and Chairman and Mr. Andrew Kaip as independent director.

Mr. Peck replaces Mr. Augusto Baertl who will become Chairman Emeritus. Mr. Peck stated, "It is an honor to take over Chairmanship of Panoro from such an icon of the mining industry as Mr. Baertl. He has guided the company with wise counsel and stewardship for many years and has agreed to continue his leadership role of Panoro as Chairman Emeritus." Mr. Baertl is a highly respected mining executive, among his numerous accomplishments was as President and CEO of Compañía Minera Antamina where he led the $2.25 billion development of one of the world's largest copper/zinc mines from exploration to start up.

Mr. Peck has over 40 years of senior Investment Banking experience, advising both public and private companies on complex equity financings, fairness opinions, corporate restructurings, takeover bids, and business valuations. Over the course of his career, he was held senior leadership roles including Vice President and Director of RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and First Marathon Securities Inc. and Vice Chairman of Yorkton Securities Inc., where he was actively involved in advising growth orientated resource companies on transformational transactions.

Mr. Peck has also held numerous board roles in the mining industry, including Chairman of Orezone Gold Corporation (Burkina Faso) where he led a comprehensive strategic and corporate review which culminated in new leadership, a refined corporate direction, and the successful completion of a $40 million equity financing led by Resource Capital Funds ("RCF"). His board experience also includes serving as Chairman of the Audit Committee and Corporate Governance Committee of Bluestone Resources Inc. (Guatamala), Chairman of the Compensation Committee and member of the Audit Committee of Timmins Gold Inc. (Mexico), and Chairman of the Independent Committee of Benchmark Metals Inc. in its merger with Thesis Gold Inc.

As Executive Chairman of Camino Minerals Corporation (Peru), structured the earn-in by Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd (Nittetsu) of the Los Chapitos exploration project and subsequently led the joint acquisition by Camino (50%) and Nittetsu (50%) of 100% of the construction-ready Puquios deposit (Chile) from Denham Capital Management LP.

Most recently, Mr. Peck was sole financial advisor to Skeena Resources Inc. ("Skeena") where he initiated and structured the negotiations on the acquisition of the Snip Mine and Eskay Creek, including the purchase of the "Back-in Right" from Barrick Gold Corporation for more than US$100 million. He also directed the competitive process for the US$750 million project financing package for Skeena with Orion Resource Partners.

Mr. Peck holds a BA in Economics from Princeton University and is a Chartered Business Valuator (CBV).

Mr. Shaheen would also like to welcome Mr. Andrew Kaip to the Board of Directors. Mr. Kaip, P.Geo. joined Konwave AG in January 2025 where he provides technical due diligence to the Konwave AG Group of Funds. Andrew Kaip has extensive experience in the mining sector and brings a global perspective through more than 30 years of industry and capital markets experience. As a Mining Analyst, he was consistently ranked in the Top 3 by Brendan Woods International for both the Large and Small/Mid Cap Precious Metal and Diamond Categories. Working with BMO Capital Markets as the Co-Head of Mining Research, Andrew was instrumental in building a global franchise covering more than 150 companies. He brings a unique perspective having covered the spectrum of mining companies from the largest gold miners to some of the smallest grassroots explorers. As a geologist, Andrew spent over a decade in the exploration industry working in North and South/Central America. Recently, as Vice President of Business Development for Hy-Tech Drilling Ltd., Andrew added experience in the diamond drilling sector to his breadth of mining sector experience.

Andrew is a Professional Geoscientist and holds an MSc. In Geology from the University of British Columbia.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Christian Pilon and Mr. Ron Hall who are resigning from the Board of Directors after many years of services. Mr. Pilon has agreed to continue with Panoro as Director of its Peruvian subsidiary, Panoro Apurimac, and Mr. Ron Hall has agreed to join the Company Advisory Board.

The Boad has granted 2,350,000 options at $CA 0.53 price to directors, officers and consultants of the company in accordance with its option policy.

