Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Verteidigung: Drohnen-Player vor nächstem Bewertungssprung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEKTROS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEKTROS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
23.02.2026 17:02 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Crowned at the Dawn of a Golden Lithium Era Powering the World's Electric Aristocracy

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a hard-rock lithium mining developer with operations in Sierra Leone, today announced the continued advancement of its Q1 media and communications strategy, celebrating lithium's central role in the accelerating global transition toward electric vehicles, clean air, and sustainable energy.

The initiative establishes an elegant and disciplined communications cadence through the end of the first quarter, integrating news releases, public disclosures, investor presentations, webinars, and targeted digital outreach. Electros plans to leverage marketing technology (MarTech) platforms and AI-supported distribution tools to enhance content organization, scheduling, CRM, and audience reach, while maintaining rigorous regulatory awareness.

- Global Recognition of Lithium's Strategic Importance -

A senior editorial commentary published by one of China's most influential financial news organizations emphasized that lithium and lithium refining now sit at the absolute core of the global electric-vehicle revolution. The publication noted that every modern EV relies on lithium-based battery chemistry, and that refining capacity - not raw supply - has emerged as the defining bottleneck in the industry.

"Lithium refining is no longer a peripheral industrial process," the publication stated. "It is a strategic pillar of the electric-vehicle economy. Whoever secures stable lithium refining capacity secures the future of EV manufacturing."
(Paraphrased commentary from leading Chinese financial press)

Management Commentary

"We are witnessing a truly historic and uplifting moment for clean energy and transportation," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "The global shift toward electric vehicles and clean air represents a profound paradigm change. Lithium sits at the heart of this transformation, and we are honored to be advancing at the forefront of this exciting evolution while building enduring value for our stakeholders."

Management believes a refined and transparent communications framework is essential as the Company advances its lithium project in Sierra Leone and evaluates additional strategic initiatives. Electros remains committed to delivering consistent, informative updates and maintaining strong corporate governance.

Additional updates will be provided in the coming weeks. Investors can access the IR Agent at www.elektros.energy/investors.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK: ELEK) is focused on developing an artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operation in Sierra Leone, Africa. The Company's strategy centers on lithium exploration, development, and the eventual exportation of mined material to lithium refineries in the United States. www.elektros.energy

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including regulatory requirements, operational challenges, market conditions, and technological factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

CONTACT

Elektros, Inc.
IR and Media Inquiries
Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com
Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-crowned-at-the-dawn-of-a-golden-lithium-era-powering-the-worlds-electric-aristo-1139875

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.