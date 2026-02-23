SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a hard-rock lithium mining developer with operations in Sierra Leone, today announced the continued advancement of its Q1 media and communications strategy, celebrating lithium's central role in the accelerating global transition toward electric vehicles, clean air, and sustainable energy.

The initiative establishes an elegant and disciplined communications cadence through the end of the first quarter, integrating news releases, public disclosures, investor presentations, webinars, and targeted digital outreach. Electros plans to leverage marketing technology (MarTech) platforms and AI-supported distribution tools to enhance content organization, scheduling, CRM, and audience reach, while maintaining rigorous regulatory awareness.

- Global Recognition of Lithium's Strategic Importance -

A senior editorial analysis from a leading Japanese financial and industrial news organization emphasized that lithium is the indispensable foundation of modern electric mobility:

"Lithium is the cornerstone of every advanced electric vehicle. Without secure lithium supply and robust refining capacity, the global transition to electric transportation cannot be sustained at scale."

(Paraphrased commentary from prominent Japanese financial press)

A widely circulated analysis from The Wall Street Journal further underscored lithium's critical role, noting that battery performance, vehicle range, and the pace of EV adoption are fundamentally constrained by access to lithium and refining infrastructure.

(Paraphrased commentary from The Wall Street Journal)

In Europe, a major French national newspaper highlighted that lithium and lithium refining have become strategic assets of the modern industrial economy, central not only to electric vehicles but to energy storage and long-term decarbonization.

(Paraphrased commentary from leading French financial press)

Meanwhile, a respected Swiss business and financial news organization reported that lithium refining capacity has emerged as a decisive competitive factor for global automotive manufacturers, warning that insufficient refining infrastructure poses material risks even to well-capitalized EV programs.

(Paraphrased commentary from leading Swiss financial press)

From Asia, a leading Chinese economic and business publication emphasized that lithium refining - more than raw extraction - has become the defining bottleneck in the electric-vehicle supply chain:

"Lithium refining is now a strategic pillar of the electric-vehicle economy. Control of refining capacity determines the resilience and future growth of global EV manufacturing."

(Paraphrased commentary from leading Chinese financial press)

Industry leaders have echoed these views. Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of Tesla, has publicly stated on multiple occasions that lithium and lithium refining represent one of the most critical constraints on global electric-vehicle expansion, stressing the urgent need to increase refining capacity worldwide.

(Paraphrased public commentary from Elon Musk)

Management Commentary

"We are witnessing a truly historic and uplifting moment for clean energy and transportation," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "The global shift toward electric vehicles and clean air represents a profound paradigm change. Lithium sits at the heart of this transformation, and we are honored to be advancing at the forefront of this exciting evolution while building enduring value for our stakeholders."

Management believes a refined and transparent communications framework is essential as the Company advances its lithium project in Sierra Leone and evaluates additional strategic initiatives. Electros remains committed to delivering consistent, informative updates and maintaining strong corporate governance.

Additional updates will be provided in the coming weeks. Investors can access the IR Agent at www.elektros.energy/investors.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on developing an artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operation in Sierra Leone, Africa. The Company's strategy centers on lithium exploration, development, and the eventual exportation of mined material to lithium refineries in the United States. www.elektros.energy

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including regulatory requirements, operational challenges, market conditions, and technological factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

