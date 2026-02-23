FedEx Study Affirms Sustainability Is a Business Imperative for APAC Supply Chains

80% of APAC businesses indicate that sustainability is increasingly influencing their supply chain decisions

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world's largest express transportation companies, shared key findings from its Asia Pacific (APAC) survey of consumers and businesses on sustainability and cross-border trade, highlighting emerging areas of focus for businesses across the region.

The survey shows that 80% of APAC Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) consider environmental concerns when trading with Europe, with sustainability playing a bigger role in logistics decisions. Southeast Asian markets are leading this trend, with over 55% of SMEs in Malaysia and Indonesia prioritizing sustainability in their supply chain choices. This highlights rising awareness and action on environmental issues among businesses and consumers in the region.

Consumers Pushing Businesses to Incorporate Sustainability into Operations

Consumers are driving demand for sustainable practices, with 84% of APAC consumers pushing businesses to develop eco-friendly online shopping options. Environmental responsibility is becoming a key differentiator, influencing purchasing decisions:

81% of APAC consumers prefer companies that appear to operate more sustainably compared to competitors offering similar products without the same visible operational integrations of sustainability.

While product integrity and competitive pricing remain key preferences for online shoppers, nearly four in ten APAC consumers are willing to pay premium prices for sustainable packaging.

As environmental awareness grows, businesses are taking note. Sustainable practices are no longer a nice to have, but a must-have for companies to stay competitive in the digital marketplace. Companies are seeing consumers factor in environmental values to their spending decisions, which could directly impact their bottom line.

"We are seeing sustainability shifting from a compliance checkbox to a key driver of growth, resilience, and differentiation in global commerce," said Salil Chari, regional president, Asia Pacific, FedEx. "At FedEx, we are committed to supporting this shift, aiming for carbon-neutral operations globally by 2040. We are innovating our services, optimizing our network, and providing smarter digital tools to help businesses turn sustainability ambitions into action, enabling lower-emission shipping decisions that strengthen competitiveness and can reduce environmental impact."

Reimagining Operations for More Sustainable Logistics

FedEx is stepping up to meet the growing demand for sustainable logistics, investing in cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure that reduce environmental impact while boosting operational efficiency.

One example is the company's AI-powered Stops Sequencing tool, which optimizes delivery routes in real time based on package volume and customer specifications. By intelligently planning delivery sequences and minimizing unnecessary mileage, it has the potential to reduce carbon emissions, while simultaneously improving operational efficiency[1].

In addition, FedEx provides customers with the visibility needed to make informed sustainability decisions. FedEx Sustainability Insights, a cloud-based platform, provides enhanced transparency into environmental impact. Using near-real-time FedEx network data, the tool estimates CO2e emissions for both individual tracking numbers and entire FedEx shipping accounts. Customers can access historical emissions data and search by tracking numbers via their FedEx.com login.

On the aviation side, FedEx recently began using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Chicago O'Hare and Miami International Airports, marking another step in reducing aviation-related emissions within its global air network. In the last mile, FedEx is transforming urban delivery through fleet electrification. Electric vehicles are now deployed across several APAC markets-including Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, and Thailand-and account for more than 20% of the company's delivery fleet in China. In Taiwan, electric tricycles have been introduced to better navigate dense urban environments, reducing emissions while improving delivery efficiency.

As cross-border trade continues evolving, the company remains dedicated to delivering faster, smarter, and more sustainable shipping solutions that empower customers to succeed while delivering a more sustainable future.

About the Survey

This online survey was conducted by Milieu Insight in September 2025 across 13 Asia Pacific markets including Australia, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The survey gathered insights from 850 Asia Pacific consumers and 850 SMEs who actively trade with Europe. Click here to download the full report.

