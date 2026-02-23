Webcasts on February 26, 2026, at 5:45 pm CET (held in French): sign-up link and 6:45 pm CET/12:45 pm ET (held in English): sign-up link

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, "Median" or the "Company"), developer of eyonis, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered Software as Medical Devices (SaMD) for early cancer diagnosis, and a globally leading provider of AI-based image analyses and central imaging services for oncology drug developers, today announced that it will host two webcasts on February 26, 2026.

The webcasts, titled "Transforming Lung Cancer Screening: Strategic Updates on eyonis LCS," will present the Company's recent strategic milestones supporting the U.S. deployment and commercialization of eyonis LCS, Median's AI-based CADe/CADx Software as a Medical Device for lung cancer screening.

During the sessions, Fredrik Brag, CEO and founder of Median Technologies, will provide an update on major developments, including:

FDA 510(k) clearance for eyonis LCS, unlocking commercial rollout in the United States.

The strengthening of Median's U.S. footprint, with the establishment of Median Eyonis Inc.

The appointment of Oran Muduroglu as President of Median Eyonis Inc. to lead U.S. commercial operations and oversee the market introduction of eyonis LCS.

The collaboration with Tempus, aimed at accelerating adoption of eyonis LCS in the U.S.

An overview of the U.S. go-to-market strategy, including commercialization priorities and operational readiness for deployment.

"The FDA 510(k) clearance of eyonis LCS marks a pivotal turning point for Median," said Brag. "This milestone unlocks access to the U.S. market-by far the largest and most strategically important market for lung cancer screening-and positions us to accelerate both the clinical and commercial deployment of our technology. With this achievement and the strengthening of our U.S. operations, Median is entering an exciting new phase of execution and growth."

"Transforming Lung Cancer Screening: Strategic Updates on eyonis LCS" webcast details

February 26, 2026 5:45 pm CET (Held in French) Sign-up link

February 26, 2026 6:45 pm CET 12:45 pm ET (Held in English) Sign-up link

Each 40-minute session will include a 10-minute Q&A segment following the formal presentation. Webcast replays will be available shortly after the live sessions on Median's corporate website.

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as a medical device and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as a medical device (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not historical facts. They include projections and estimates, as well as the assumptions on which these are based, statements concerning projects, objectives, intentions, and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates" or "plans" and any other similar expressions. Although Median's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Median Technologies, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Median Technologies as of the date of the press release. Median Technologies does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or statements, subject to applicable regulations, in particular Articles 223-1 et seq. of the General Regulation of the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place unduereliance on any forward-looking statements contained thereon.

