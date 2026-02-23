

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new long-term study shows that teenagers who use cannabis may face a higher risk of mental health problems such as bipolar disorder, psychotic disorders, anxiety, and depression in later life.



Researchers studied over 4.6 lakh teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 and followed their health until they turned 25. They looked at yearly records of substance use and mental health diagnoses. Teens who already had signs of mental illness before using cannabis were not included in the study.



The study found that teenagers who used cannabis were twice as likely to develop serious mental illnesses such as bipolar disorder and psychotic disorders like schizophrenia. Bipolar disorder causes extreme mood swings between depression and high-energy phases, while psychotic disorders involve losing touch with reality.



However, only a small number, about 4,000 teens, were diagnosed with each of these conditions. Even though the number is low, these are among the most serious mental health disorders.



'As cannabis becomes more potent and aggressively marketed, this study indicates that adolescent cannabis use is associated with double the risk of incident psychotic and bipolar disorders, two of the most serious mental health conditions,' study co-author Lynn Silver commented.



'The evidence increasingly points to the need for an urgent public health response - one that reduces product potency, prioritizes prevention, limits youth exposure and marketing, and treats adolescent cannabis use as a serious health issue, not a benign behavior.'



Researchers also noted that heavy or frequent cannabis use during teenage years can also affect how the brain develops. It may harm memory, learning ability, and attention, and can lower IQ and problem-solving skills.



Smoking cannabis can also affect physical health. It may cause breathing problems similar to those caused by tobacco, such as chronic bronchitis. It can increase heart rate and may even raise the risk of heart attacks, according to some studies.



'This study adds to the growing body of evidence that cannabis use during adolescence could have potentially detrimental, long-term health effects. Parents and their children must have accurate, trusted, and evidence-based information about the risks of adolescent cannabis use,' lead author Kelly Young-Wolff concluded.



