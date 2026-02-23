

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - British startup Wayve and U.S.-based Waymo, along with China's Baidu, are set to launch self-driving taxi services in London this year as part of a government-backed pilot program.



The arrival of these 'robotaxis' in one of the world's most congested cities is met with skepticism from the iconic black cab drivers.



London's winding streets, dating back to Roman times, heavy traffic, and numerous pedestrian crossings pose unique challenges for autonomous vehicle technology.



Black cab drivers, who must pass the rigorous 'Knowledge' exam to memorize hundreds of routes, question whether self-driving cars can match their adaptability and experience navigating the city's complex environment.



Wayve CEO Alex Kendall argues that AI trained on millions of miles of driving data can handle unpredictable city conditions without relying on high-definition maps. Waymo, on the other hand, says it does not intend to replace traditional taxis but rather offer an additional transport option.



Experts suggest that robotaxis may initially fill niche gaps in underserved areas, though many believe the human touch of London's seasoned cabbies will remain difficult to replicate.



