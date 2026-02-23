

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) announced a profit for fourth quarter of $977 million



The company's earnings totaled $977 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $923 million, or $1.57 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 29.5% to $9.065 billion from $7.000 billion last year.



ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



Looking forward to the full year 2026, the company expects earnings per share of $5.04 to $5.87.



