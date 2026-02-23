

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola [KO], the parent company of the Topo Chico brand, has warned of a temporary shortage of its signature Topo Chico Mineral Water sold in glass bottles across the United States.



The beverage giant cited production disruptions due to facility upgrades and technical issues at the water source in Monterrey, Mexico, where the mineral water originates.



In a letter to distributors, Coca-Cola reported additional challenges with the source wells, including geology-related quality concerns that have slowed output over the past two months and forced a temporary halt to orders.



The company stated it is investing further in infrastructure improvements to stabilize and enhance water quality, but acknowledged the flagship product is 'temporarily unavailable.'



The disruption affects only the classic Topo Chico Mineral Water in glass bottles. Other Topo Chico offerings, including flavored sparkling varieties and canned cocktails, remain available. Coca-Cola acquired the Topo Chico brand in 2017 for $200 million, betting on growing demand for premium water as consumers shift away from sugary sodas.



