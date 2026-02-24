Sao Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) (B3: VIVT3) (" Company ") hereby announces that on February 23, 2026, the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (" 2025 Annual Report ") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC "). The 2025 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/ or the Company's website at https://ri.telefonica.com.br/en/ . In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements free of charge, by requesting a copy from:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285019

Source: Telefônica Brasil S.A.