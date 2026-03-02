Leading Brazilian carrier migrates legacy IT virtual machines to a common cloud-native platform, cutting time to scale business-critical workloads by 99%

Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Telefónica Brazil, the leading telecommunications company in Brazil, has migrated its business-critical service bus IT production environment from legacy virtualization to Red Hat OpenShift. This strategic shift provides the telco with an agile, scalable foundation for its IT-specific workloads, resulting in a 99% reduction in resource scaling time and a 95% reduction in storage consumption.

As service providers face pressure to reduce OpEx, Telefónica Brazil sought to eliminate the complexity and rising costs associated with its legacy virtualization stack. By standardizing on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, Telefónica Brazil unified the management of modern cloud-native applications alongside remaining IT virtual machine (VM) workloads on a single, more consistent platform.

The migration of the IT production environment, the engine powering Telefonica Brazil's CRM, order management and online store, has delivered immediate technical and business outcomes including:

Rapid scalability: Telefónica Brazil now scales its IT environment in 10 minutes, down from 1,440 minutes (24 hours)-a 99% improvement.

Telefónica Brazil now scales its IT environment in 10 minutes, down from 1,440 minutes (24 hours)-a 99% improvement. Improved customer interactions: The new platform decreased response times for customer data collection and billing inquiries by 42% and 61%, respectively.

The new platform decreased response times for customer data collection and billing inquiries by 42% and 61%, respectively. Infrastructure efficiency: By moving to a containerized architecture on bare metal, Telefónica Brazil reduced IT CPU consumption by 55% and memory usage by 65%.

By moving to a containerized architecture on bare metal, Telefónica Brazil reduced IT CPU consumption by 55% and memory usage by 65%. Faster maintenance: The IT team reduced patch update times by 91%, dropping from four hours to just 20 minutes.

A foundation for AI-native operations

Beyond immediate efficiency, this transition propels Telefónica Brazil toward autonomous intelligent operations. By removing the constraints of legacy virtualization within its IT stack, Telefónica Brazil has built an environment ready for specialized AI models that can further optimize back-office performance and system efficiencies.

Supporting Quotes

Gino Grano, global vice president, Americas Communication Service Provider Segment, Red Hat

"Telefónica Brazil is a prime example of a forward-thinking 'techco' that recognizes legacy virtualization as a potential barrier to the speed and cost-efficiency required in its transformation. By migrating business-critical workloads to Red Hat OpenShift, Telefónica Brazil has not only realized massive infrastructure savings but has also built a sovereign- and AI-ready foundation that can adapt as quickly as the market demands."

Guilherme Marinasco, senior management and platform product engineering, Telefónica Brazil (Vivo)

"Our goal is to provide the most reliable and innovative digital services to our 116 million customers. Modernizing our core infrastructure to an open hybrid cloud with Red Hat's common cloud-native platform allows us to be more responsive to customer needs, reduces our environmental footprint through better resource utilization, and provides the flexibility that we need to lead in the development of next-generation AI and cloud-native workloads."

