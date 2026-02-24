

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Scentre Group (SCG.AX) reported fiscal 2025 Funds From Operations or FFO of A$1.19 billion, up 4.9% from prior year. Funds From Operations per security, in cents, was 22.82 compared to 21.82. Distributions for the period was A$923 million or 17.72 cents per security, up 3.4%. Statutory profit for the period was A$1.78 billion.



For the 12 months to 31 December 2025, net operating income was A$2.10 billion, an increase of 3.7% from last year. Like-for-like growth in net operating income was 4.8%. During 2025, the Group welcomed 540 million customer visits, an increase of 2.7% compared to 2024.



For 2026, the Group's target for FFO is at least 23.73 cents per security, representing at least 4.0% growth for the year. Distributions are expected to grow by 4.0% to 18.43 cents per security.



Shares of Scentre Group are trading at A$3.75, down 1.06%.



