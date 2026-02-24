

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - JDE Peet's N.V. (JDE.F), a pure-play coffee company, on Tuesday reported higher full-year profit, helped by a favourable fair value change in equity derivatives and strong sales growth, while confirming its planned acquisition by Keurig Dr Pepper remains on track.



Profit before tax increased to 976 million euros from 790 million euros a year ago.



Operating profit fell 28.3% to 757 million euros from 1.056 billion euros, mainly due to a rise in cost of sales to 6.824 billion euros from 5.580 billion euros.



Adjusted EBIT increased 1.2% organically to 1.295 billion euros



Net profit rose to 803 million euros or 1.61 euros per share from 543 million euros or 1.13 euros per share a year ago



Underlying profit climbed to 1.196 billion euros or 2.46 euros per share from 729 million euros or 1.50 euros per share, supported by a favourable 301 million euros non-cash fair value gain on equity derivatives. Excluding this impact, underlying profit would have been 895 million euros, with underlying earnings per share rising 1.7% to 1.84 euros.



Sales grew 12.3% to 9.921 billion euros from 8.837 billion euros in the prior year. On an organic basis, sales increased by 15.3%.



The company added that the 31.85 euros-per-share acquisition offer from Keurig Dr Pepper is expected to close in the early second quarter of 2026. No dividend was proposed for 2025 due to the pending transaction.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News