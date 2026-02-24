

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Edenred (EDEN.PA) reported fiscal 2025 net profit, Group share, of 521 million euros, up 2.8% from last year. Earnings per share, Group share, was 2.18 euros per share, up 5.7% from 2.07 euros. Adjusted net profit, Group share, was 617 million euros, compared with 578 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share, Group share, was 2.59 euros per share, a rise of 10.0% from 2.35 euros per share. EBITDA was 1.36 billion euros, up 11.2% like-for-like and 7.5% as reported. Operating EBITDA was 1.13 billion euros, up 13.7% like-for-like.



Total revenue was 2.96 billion euros, up 5.7% like-for-like and up 3.7% as reported compared with 2024. Adjusted consolidated total revenue rose 7.6% like-for-like. Operating revenue was 2.73 billion euros, up 6.2% like-for-like and 4.7% as reported.



For fourth-quarter 2025, total revenue was 784 million euros, up 3.1% like-for-like from a year ago. Total revenue was up 0.7% as reported. Adjusted from the impact of a new regulatory change in Italy on meal vouchers, total revenue rose 9.5% like-for-like. Operating revenue was 726 million euros in fourth-quarter 2025, up 2.7% like-for-like, or up 9.7% excluding the impact of the regulatory change in Italy. Based on reported figures, operating revenue rose 1.0%, for the quarter.



Edenred said it is proposing a cash dividend of 1.33 euros per share for 2025, representing a 10% increase compared with the prior year, in line with the Group's policy of progressive dividend growth.



The Group noted that, in view of the regulatory changes in Italy and Brazil, 2026 will be a rebasing year for Edenred. The Group confirmed a decline in EBITDA of between 8% and 12% like-for-like, corresponding to an intrinsic EBITDA growth of between 8% and 12%, the level expected for 2027 and 2028.



At last close, Edenred shares were trading at 18.20 euros, up 0.61%.



