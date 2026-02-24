

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish telecom major Telefónica SA (TELFY) reported Tuesday wider net loss in its fourth quarter, while Adjusted EBITDA increased from last year, amid nearly flat sales. The company has met its financial targets for 2025 and has presented a new guidance for 2026, expecting growth in adjusted EBITDA and revenues.



In the quarter, loss attributable to equity holders of the Parent was 3.24 billion euros, compared to loss of 1.00 billion euros a year ago.



Basic loss per share was 0.59 euro, compared to loss of 0.19 euro per share last year.



Adjusted basic earnings were 0.06 euro per share, compared to 0.09 euro a year earlier.



Telefónica's adjusted EBITDA increased 2 percent year-over-year to 3.20 billion euros, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 34.9 percent in the quarter, up 0.5 percentage points from last year.



Telefónica generated revenues of 9.174 billion euros in the fourth quarter, up 0.7 percent from 9.114 billion euros last year. Revenues grew 1.3 percent at constant currency.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Telefónica projects year-on-year growth in constant terms of 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent in revenues as well as in adjusted EBITDA.



The company also expects a CapEx to revenue ratio of around 12 percent, a cash flow of around 3 billion euros, and a debt reduction towards the target set for 2028.



Telefónica has also announced its dividend plans. The company will pay a 2025 dividend of 0.30 euro per share in cash, with the second tranche of 0.15 euro to be paid in June 2026.



For 2026, the company has confirmed a dividend of 0.15 euro per share in cash, to be paid in June 2027.



