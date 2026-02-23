Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von Polen bis Virginia Beach- zündet hier der nächste Smallcap-Turbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887689 | ISIN: FI0009900583 | Ticker-Symbol: TUZA
Stuttgart
24.02.26 | 10:01
0,484 Euro
-5,47 % -0,028
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TULIKIVI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TULIKIVI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4840,50610:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.02.2026 21:36 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tulikivi Corporation: Tulikivi lowers its earnings guidance for 2025: Net sales are estimated to be approximately EUR 29.5 million and the comparable operating profit is estimated to be around EUR -0.1 million.

TULIKIVI CORPORATION INSIDE INFORMATION 23 FEBRUARY 2026 AT 10:30 PM

Tulikivi lowers its earnings guidance for 2025: Net sales are estimated to be approximately EUR 29.5 million and the comparable operating profit is estimated to be around EUR -0.1 million.

Tulikivi has lowered its previous estimate for the development of the operating profit in 2025. The earlier guidance for 2025 (originally published on September 17, 2025): Net sales were estimated to be EUR 29-33 million and the comparable operating profit was estimated to be EUR 1-2 million. According to the new estimate, net sales for 2025 are expected to be about EUR 29.5 million and the comparable operating profit about EUR -0.1 million. The reason for the lowered outlook is that the productivity of mining and production fell short of expectations in the last quarter of the year, and the recovery in demand in the fireplace market has been slower than anticipated.

The figures for 2025 are still unaudited. Tulikivi Corporation will publish the financial statement release for 2025 on March 6, 2026 and the financial statements for 2025 on March 27, 2026.

TULIKIVI CORPORATION

Board of Directors

Further information: CEO Heikki Vauhkonen, +358 40 524 5593

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media

www.tulikivigroup.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.