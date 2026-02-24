Technip Energies awarded a significant contract for the Coral Norte floating LNG project in Mozambique

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE), in partnership with JGC and Samsung Heavy Industries, has been awarded a significant contract by Mozambique Rovuma Venture (MRV), an Eni participated joint venture, to progress the work on the Coral Norte Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) project, located offshore Mozambique.

This landmark project marks the deployment of the country's second floating LNG facility.

This significant contract accumulates with the one previously announced for early works and confirms the continued advancement of Technip Energies' scope of work on the Coral Norte FLNG project.

Through early works and the adoption of the replica concept, the project is progressing fast and the hull launch took place on January 16, 2026, in Geoje, South Korea.

Coral Norte is designed as an enhanced replica of the successful Coral Sul project, drawing on the same feed gas composition and field location. By capitalizing on this proven design and incorporating lessons learned, Coral Norte will benefit from de-risked project execution, increased efficiency, LNG capacity, and optimized performance - delivering greater certainty and predictability at scale.

Loïc Chapuis, President Project Delivery & Services of Technip Energies, commented: "Coral Norte is a clear recognition of Technip Energies' engineering and project delivery expertise and our ability to replicate proven solutions with discipline and certainty. Building on the success of Coral Sul, and together with JGC and Samsung Heavy Industries, this award further strengthens our long-standing partnership with Eni and their Area 4 partners. It also underscores our leadership in delivering innovative and complex LNG solutions to support long-term energy supply and security in Mozambique and globally."

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

