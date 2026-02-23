FMC Corporation Receives Industry's First Dual Mode of Action Herbicide Classification for Rimisoxafen

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) announced that the Herbicide Resistance Action Committee (HRAC) has classified rimisoxafen as a dual mode of action herbicide, designated under HRAC Groups 12 and 32. This is the first dual mode of action classification in HRAC's history, a significant milestone for the global crop protection industry and validation of FMC's innovative approach to combating herbicide-resistant weeds.

The unprecedented classification recognizes rimisoxafen's unique ability to simultaneously inhibit both phytoene desaturase (PDS) and solanesyl diphosphate synthase (SDPS), two critical biochemical pathways in weeds. The dual mode of action makes it far more difficult for weeds to survive and adapt, providing a critical new tool in the fight against herbicide resistance.

"HRAC's historic classification of rimisoxafen validates the breakthrough nature of this technology," said Seva Rostovtsev, executive vice president and chief technology officer. "Studies show this molecule delivers control of palmer amaranth and waterhemp, giving farmers an effective solution against weeds that have become resistant to multiple herbicide classes. This is the kind of innovation growers need to protect their crops and their livelihoods."

Herbicide resistance has become an increasingly serious challenge for global agriculture. Palmer amaranth, one of the most economically damaging weed threats facing growers today, has developed resistance to eight different herbicide modes of action. Rimisoxafen's dual mode of action creates a significantly higher barrier to resistance development compared to single mode of action herbicides. Rimisoxafen is designed primarily for use in broadacre crops such as corn, soybean, cereals, pulses and sunflower, and will provide effective control of troublesome and resistant broadleaf weeds.

Discovered by FMC scientists at the company's Stine Research Center, rimisoxafen represents the third novel herbicide that FMC has developed for regulatory submission in recent years, following Isoflex® active and Dodhylex active. FMC expects to begin submitting regulatory dossiers for rimisoxafen in key markets starting in 2026, marking the next step toward bringing this novel technology to growers in key global markets.

