WKN: 909187 | ISIN: BRGGBRACNPR8 | Ticker-Symbol: GDUB
24.02.26 | 08:07
PR Newswire
23.02.2026 23:10 Uhr
37 Leser
Gerdau S.A. - Consolidated Information

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Q25 Highlights

  • Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of R$2.4 billion in 4Q25, 13% lower than in 3Q25 and in line with 4Q24. Notably, North America accounted for 62% of the Company's Consolidated EBITDA in 2025.
  • Investments (CAPEX) of R$1.5 billion in 4Q25, totaling R$6.1 billion in 2025. For 2026, the approved investment plan projects R$ 4.7 billion in CAPEX.
  • Dividend distribution of R$0.10 per share, equivalent to R$197.5 million, to be paid based on March 18, 2026. In 2025, Gerdau S.A. distributed R$2.4 billion to shareholders through dividend and share buybacks, reaching a 182.3% shareholder return.
  • The Company concluded its 2025 share buyback program, totaling approximately R$1.0 billion in repurchases. Additionally, the Company's Board of Directors approved a new share buyback program of up to 56.4 million Gerdau S.A. shares, with a term of up to 18 months.

Additional information

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB, BM&Fbovespa: GGBR3, GGBR4) informs that it is filling today its 4Q25 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on: https://ri.gerdau.com/en/notices-and-results/results-center/.

The 4Q25 Valuation Guide is also available on Gerdau's website.

https://ri.gerdau.com/en/financial-information/valuation-guide/

SOURCE Gerdau S.A.

© 2026 PR Newswire
