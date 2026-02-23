Gerdau S.A. - Consolidated Information

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Q25 Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of R$2.4 billion in 4Q25, 13% lower than in 3Q25 and in line with 4Q24. Notably, North America accounted for 62% of the Company's Consolidated EBITDA in 2025.

Investments (CAPEX) of R$1.5 billion in 4Q25, totaling R$6.1 billion in 2025. For 2026, the approved investment plan projects R$ 4.7 billion in CAPEX.

Dividend distribution of R$0.10 per share, equivalent to R$197.5 million, to be paid based on March 18, 2026. In 2025, Gerdau S.A. distributed R$2.4 billion to shareholders through dividend and share buybacks, reaching a 182.3% shareholder return.

The Company concluded its 2025 share buyback program, totaling approximately R$1.0 billion in repurchases. Additionally, the Company's Board of Directors approved a new share buyback program of up to 56.4 million Gerdau S.A. shares, with a term of up to 18 months.

