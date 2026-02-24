

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) revealed a profit for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $2.718 billion, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $3.573 billion, or $1.869 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to $12.984 billion from $13.179 billion last year.



Woodside Energy Group Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.718 Bln. vs. $3.573 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.42 vs. $1.869 last year. -Revenue: $12.984 Bln vs. $13.179 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News