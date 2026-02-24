Bytek srl: Bytek Joins the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Program

The Datrix Group martech company is among the organizations selected globally in the BI and Advanced Analytics category

MILAN, IT / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Bytek , a Datrix martech company specializing in Predictive Intelligence and data activation, announces that it has joined the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery program after meeting the requirements for the BI, ML, and Advanced Analytics category.

This achievement, which follows Bytek joining Google Cloud Marketplace, is recognition that Bytek's solutions can integrate natively and optimally with the BigQuery autonomous data to AI platform, in compliance with stringent technical standards and best practices defined by Google Cloud.

The Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery designation is awarded at the end of a validation process conducted by Google Cloud teams, designed to help ensure high levels of performance, reliability, and interoperability in enterprise environments.

At the core of this recognition is the Bytek Prediction Platform, designed to transform first-party data into predictive signals ready for activation.

The platform operates directly on BigQuery, unifying and enriching data from heterogeneous sources - such as web and app analytics, CRM, media, and business systems - and applying AI and machine-learning models to generate predictive insights that support operational decision-making.

The signals produced by the platform can be leveraged for advanced business intelligence, advanced analytics, and data-driven activation use cases, helping companies improve performance, relevance, and the overall impact of their initiatives.

Bytek's Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery designation offers immediate and tangible value for customers. They can benefit from:

Greater confidence in choosing a partner solution validated by Google Cloud;

Faster selection and adoption processes, thanks to a platform that is already tested and certified;

Less time spent evaluating tools, with more focus on building high-impact business solutions.

This advantage is particularly relevant in complex environments, where speed, scalability, and data reliability are critical success factors for analytics and AI projects.

The designation also recognizes Bytek's distinctive technological approach, based on a warehouse-native, zero-copy model.

The platform works directly within BigQuery, without duplicating or moving data across environments, enabling companies to unlock the value of their first-party data more efficiently, securely, and at scale, while reducing architectural complexity and implementation time.

Joining the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery program strengthens Bytek's, and the Datrix Group's, position within the Google Cloud ecosystem and opens up new collaboration opportunities, including joint communication and go-to-market initiatives, increased visibility as a certified partner, and ongoing dialogue with BigQuery product teams.

"Joining the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery program validates our vision of an AI that doesn't move data, but enables it where it lives. Today, the challenge is no longer just to predict, but to orchestrate: by integrating traditional machine learning with new reasoning systems, we transform the data warehouse into an agentic environment designed for the performance and lifecycle marketing use cases we care most about. This warehouse-native approach allows companies to move from simple insights to truly intelligent agents capable of generating tangible impact, making predictive value-based bidding, monetization, and hyper-personalization concrete and scalable," comments Paolo Dello Vicario, Co-Founder of Datrix and CEO of Bytek.

ABOUT BYTEK

Bytek is the MarTech Company of the Datrix Group. For over a decade, Bytek has been developing AI solutions for marketing and sales, helping businesses, banks, and retailers transform data into competitive advantage. The Bytek Prediction Platform centralizes and enriches first-party data with advanced prediction and detection algorithms, in a privacy-first architecture. Backed by a team of marketing science experts, all models are tailored to fit specific business needs and maximize performance. Bytek's approach is rooted in innovation and experimentation, providing companies with the strategic and technological support they need to stay ahead.

Datrix is a Group listed on Euronext Growth Milan (ISIN code IT00054683), leading the first international ecosystem of vertical Artificial Intelligence software companies. The Group is active with AI-Based solutions in 2 business areas: AI for Data Monetization (to maximize growth opportunities in the Martech, AdTech, and FinTech sectors by transforming data into tangible value) and AI for Industrial & Business Processes (to optimize the efficiency of industrial and business processes in key sectors such as energy, manufacturing, finance, logistics, and transportation). The Datrix Group today includes the brands: Adapex, Aramix, ByTek and Navla.

Datrix is also a technology partner of over 20 universities and international research centers for important Research & Development projects (funded by the European Union and Italy) based on Artificial Intelligence algorithms in the fields of LifeScience/Health, Social Well Being, and Cybersecurity. Datrix, with headquarters in Italy, operates in Europe, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates.

