

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced a new agreement with Nebraska through the Federal Highway Administration to clear the way for new infrastructure projects to be built faster and more efficiently. Nebraska will now assume responsibilities under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), which will streamline the environmental review process for Nebraska's Department of Transportation.



'Nebraska is building again thanks to President Trump,' said Secretary Duffy. 'Today's agreement removes unnecessary federal red tape - ensuring more major infrastructure projects are built on time and on budget. I hope to see other states follow Nebraska's lead so we can get shovels in the ground sooner and continue delivering results for the American people.'



Nebraska is the third state to join U.S. Department of Transportation in this new partnership model. Last summer, Secretary Duffy signed a renewed NEPA MOU with the Texas Department of Transportation, and last month, the FHWA Administrator signed a NEPA Assignment MOU with Maine DOT.



DOT said the Memorandum of Understanding will give Nebraska more flexibility to better manage their future transportation projects, get shovels in the ground sooner and reduce completion times for projects already underway.



Nebraska projects that will benefit from this MOU include Lincoln East Beltway. This project includes the final segment of a beltway around the city of Lincoln planned since the 1970s. It will be a four-lane freeway from the eastern end of the South Bypass (NE-2) and connect to Interstate 80 near the city of Waverly.



US-75 Corridor Study, N-370 to Interstate 80 project would improve approximately six miles of US-75 from Interstate 80 in Omaha south to N-370 in Bellevue. Plans include reconstruction of mainline pavement and structures, enhanced traffic operations and safety, and improvements to seven interchanges serving the south Omaha metro area, including the communities of Bellevue, Capehart, and La Platte as well as Offutt Air Force Base.



Interstate 480 Corridor Study, Interstate 80 to Harney Street project would improve mobility, safety and reduce delays on Interstate 480, where travelers in the central Omaha metro region experience high traffic volumes, collisions and recurring operational problems.



The City of Beatrice's Court Street Access and Safety Transformation Project would reroute US-136 one block south to Market Street from its current location on Court Street. Moving through traffic and trucks south of Market will lead to increased safety in the downtown business area and allow Court Street to be redeveloped into a more pedestrian-focused corridor. The Department of Transportation said it executed a $21 million grant agreement for the Beatrice project Monday as part of its efforts to move cut red tape and projects forward as quickly as possible.



