

REYKJAVIK (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's industrial producer price inflation moderated slightly in January after accelerating to a 9-month high in December, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Friday.



The industrial producer price index rose 4.6 percent yearly in January, slower than the 5.9 percent increase in the previous month.



The annual price growth in marine products eased to 19.8 percent from 21.8 percent, and that for food products softened to 7.3 percent from 7.7 percent. Meanwhile, there was a 0.2 percent rebound in costs for the metal industry versus a 1.6 percent fall in December.



The price index for exported products climbed 4.4 percent, and those for domestic industries grew by 5.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.2 percent, slower than the 1.4 percent gain in the previous month.



