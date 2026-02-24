Critical Mineral Resources Plc - Issue of Equity

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 24

24 February 2026

Critical Mineral Resources Plc

Issue of Equity

Critical Mineral Resources plc ("CMR", "Company"), which has a diversified portfolio of high-quality development and exploration projects in Morocco, announces the issue of equity to certain service providers and debt holders.

On 23 February 2026, the Company issued 1,955,556 new Ordinary Shares to certain service providers in lieu of cash settlement of outstanding fees of £44,000.

In addition, the Company has received notification from a debt holder that they have elected to convert interest into Ordinary Shares. As such, the Company will also issue 288,222 new ordinary Shares in settlement of the interest converted.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application is being made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange which is expected to be on or around 27 February 2026. Following this issue of 2,243,778 new Ordinary Shares, which will rank pari passuwith the Company's existing Ordinary Shares, the Company's enlarged share capital and total voting rights in the Company will comprise 341,577,279.

The Company has no shares held in Treasury. This figure of 341,577,279 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Critical Mineral Resources plc
Charles Long, Chief Executive Officer
info@cmrplc.com





Notes To Editors

Critical Mineral Resources (CMR) PLC is an exploration and development company focused on developing assets that produce critical minerals for the global economy, including those essential for electrification and the clean energy revolution. Many of these commodities are widely recognised as being at the start of a supply and demand super cycle.

CMR is building a diversified portfolio of high-quality metals exploration and development projects in Morocco, focusing on copper, silver and potentially other critical minerals and metals. CMR identified Morocco as an ideal mining-friendly jurisdiction that meets its acquisition and operational criteria. The country is perfectly located to supply raw materials to Europe and possesses excellent prospective geology, good infrastructure and attractive permitting, tax and royalty conditions.

The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange (CMRS.L). More information regarding the Company can be found at www.cmrplc.com