

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Poland increased as expected in January to the highest level in more than four years, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



The unemployment rate came in at 6.0 percent in January, up from 5.7 percent in December. Moreover, this was the highest unemployment rate since September, when it was 6.1 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.4 percent.



The number of registered unemployed people rose to 934,100 in January from 887,900 in December.



The number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 increased to 128,800 in January from 121,300 in the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News