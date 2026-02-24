Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Amphastar Announces FDA Approval for Ipratropium Bromide HFA

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has approved the Company's Abbreviated New Drug Application ("ANDA") for Ipratropium Bromide HFA Inhalation Aerosol 17mcg/actuation. The FDA determined that Amphastar's Ipratropium Bromide HFA Inhalation Aerosol is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Boehringer Ingelheim's Atrovent HFA Inhalation Aerosol.

Additionally, the FDA has confirmed that this product is eligible for 180-days of generic drug exclusivity for Ipratropium Bromide HFA Inhalation Aerosol as we were the first ANDA applicant with Paragraph IV certification. This exclusivity period will begin on the first day that Amphastar's Ipratropium Bromide HFA Inhalation Aerosol is commercially launched.

"We are excited to announce FDA approval of Ipratropium Bromide HFA Inhalation Aerosol, reinforcing the strength of our integrated R&D and manufacturing model and demonstrating our ability to deliver complex, high-value generics," said Dr. Jack Zhang, Amphastar's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We expect this launch to contribute meaningfully to our respiratory portfolio and to further strengthen our long-term growth strategy, capabilities and commitment to delivering impactful therapies to patients as we increase our efforts on the development of proprietary pipeline candidates."

Ipratropium is an anticholinergic indicated for the maintenance treatment of bronchospasm associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema. According to IQVIA, the U.S. sales for Atrovent HFA were approximately $112 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2025.

Amphastar plans to launch its Ipratropium Bromide HFA Inhalation Aerosol, previously referred to as AMP-007, early in the second quarter of 2026.

The Company currently has one ANDA and one biosimilar insulin filed with the FDA targeting products with a combined market size of over $1.7 billion, along with two biosimilar products in development targeting products with a market size exceeding $3.7 billion, and two generic products in development targeting products with a market size of over $1 billion. This market information is based on IQVIA data for the 12 months ended December 31, 2025. The Company is developing multiple proprietary products with injectable and intranasal dosage forms.

The Company's proprietary pipeline also includes four recently in-licensed products including three proprietary peptides targeting oncology and ophthalmology indications, and a fully synthetic corticotropin compound designed to address inflammatory and autoimmune conditions.

Amphastar is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells active pharmaceutical ingredient, or API products. Most of the Company's finished products are contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations, drug wholesalers, and drug retailers. More information and resources are available at www.amphastar.com.

