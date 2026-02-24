Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - XXIX Metal Corp . (TSXV: XXIX) (OTCQB: QCCUF) (FSE: 5LW0) ("XXIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Prospector's and Developers International Convention (PDAC) being held March 1st - 4th, 2026 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) in Toronto, Canada. The Company will also participate in Ore Day 2026, a private investor event hosted by Ore Group on February 28 in Toronto.

Ore Day 2026

XXIX will participate in Ore Day 2026 on Saturday, February 28 at 12:00 PM at the Shangri-La Hotel, Toronto. As part of this private, invite-only investor lunch, the Company will provide a corporate and project update alongside other Ore Group companies. The event will feature a keynote address by Thomas Woolrych (Deutsche Rohstoff) and bring together a select group of investors and industry professionals ahead of PDAC.

Register Your Interest for Ore Day 2026

PDAC Booth Location

XXIX will be exhibiting at booth #2322 in the Investors Exchange located in the MTCC South building, Level 800. View PDAC Investors Exchange Floor Map for the Company's booth location.

Metals Investor Forum

XXIX will be participating in the Toronto Metals Investor Forum on February 27-28, 2026, ahead of PDAC. The conference brings together leading mining companies and investors for two days of presentations, meetings, and market insights.

About XXIX Metal Corp .

XXIX is advancing its Opemiska and Thierry Copper projects, two significant Canadian copper assets. The Opemiska Project, one of Canada's highest-grade open pitable copper deposits, spans 21,333 hectares in Quebec's Chapais-Chibougamau region, with strong infrastructure and nearby access to the Horne Smelter. An October 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment outlined a 12,500 tpd open pit operation over a 17-year mine life, generating an after-tax NPV8% of $505M, IRR of 27.2%, and a 2.3-year payback period ($4.35/lb copper price, $3,000/oz gold price, $30/oz silver price). The Thierry Project hosts the K1 (near-surface) and the past-producing K2 (underground & surface) zones (see XXIX news release dated October 1, 2024 for details regarding resources). Thierry has significant infrastructure in place including an all-season road, an airport within 5km, a provincial power grid within 8km, and nearby rail. With these two high-potential projects, the Company has solidified its position as a key player in the Canadian copper sector and has established itself as one of Eastern Canada's largest copper developer.

