WKN: A3DMB5 | ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63 | Ticker-Symbol: GS71
Xetra
24.02.26 | 12:07
25,125 Euro
-0,46 % -0,115
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
24.02.2026 12:06 Uhr
Frontier Biotechnologies Inc.: Frontier Biotech and GSK Enter Global Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Small Interfering RNA Therapeutics

NANJING, China, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Biotechnologies Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "Frontier Biotech" or "the Company") has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with GSK, a global biopharma company. Under the terms of the agreement, GSK will obtain exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize two of Frontier Biotech's Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) pipeline products, one of which is currently at Investigational New Drug (IND) stage and the other is a preclinical candidate.

This agreement highlights the Company's expertise in early-stage siRNA drug discovery and development, and marks a significant milestone in advancing its global development strategy.

Under the agreement, the Company will receive $40 million upfront and up to $963 million in success-based development, regulatory, and commercial milestones in total across the two programs, as well as tiered royalties on net sales worldwide.

The Company will be responsible for the initial advancement of the two investigational assets, taking one asset through the Phase I clinical trial in China, and completing IND enabling activities with the other. GSK will be responsible for all subsequent global clinical development, regulatory submissions, and commercialization activities.

Dr. Dong Xie, Chairman and CEO of Frontier Biotech, stated:

"We are excited to establish the agreement with GSK, a global biopharma company. It reflects the growing recognition of our R&D capabilities. This agreement will solidify a robust foundation for Frontier Biotech by deepening international collaborations, accelerating pipeline value conversion, and potentially achieving commercialization."

Oligonucleotides such as siRNA therapies have emerged as a major development opportunity in the global pharmaceutical sector in recent years. siRNA therapies address three limitations of traditional drug development by enabling precise gene silencing of previously undruggable targets, delivering durable and highly specific efficacy, and providing a versatile platform applicable across a broad range of diseases. Currently, siRNA drug development is accelerating its expansion from rare diseases into common chronic disease areas such as cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases and metabolic disorders, demonstrating great market potential.

Kaivan Khavandi, SVP & Global Head, Respiratory, Immunology & Inflammation R&D, GSK said: "This agreement further strengthens our immunology pipeline, adding two potential first-in-class oligonucleotide therapies with significant opportunity to improve patient outcomes across multiple kidney diseases. These assets are well-aligned with our strategic focus on platform technologies and inflammatory-driven disease, and we look forward to working with Frontier Biotech to progress them through development."

About GSK:

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at www.gsk.com.

About Frontier Biotech:

Frontier Biotechnologies Inc. ("Frontier Biotech") is a research-based, commercial-stage, publicly-traded biopharma company dedicated in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative medicines. The company is publicly traded in Shanghai Stock Exchange. Frontier Biotech has developed China's first new anti-HIV drug called Aikening, aka Albuvirtide, which is also the first long-acting injectable HIV fusion inhibitor in the world. We have built a science-based commercial team to promote Aikening in China and 5 emerging markets, with broad coverage of hospitals and DTP pharmacies, track record in getting Aikening into Chinese National Reimbursement Drug List and Guidelines. Dedicated to developing innovative medicine and focusing on siRNA, we have built a rich pipeline at various development stages in antiviral, osteoporosis, metabolic diseases, and hyperlipidemia.

Media Contact:
Di Chen bd@frontierbiotech.com / dchen@frontierbiotech.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frontier-biotech-and-gsk-enter-global-exclusive-licensing-agreement-for-small-interfering-rna-therapeutics-302695615.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
