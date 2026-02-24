

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies tumbled amidst a fresh wave of tariff tantrums that rattled markets already anguished by an emerging AI disruption trade.



Amidst a massive a selloff in equity markets, the dollar's rebound, whipsawing precious metal prices and directionless bond yields, Bitcoin, dropped to a low of $62,709.82 in the past 24 hours. With the largest cryptocurrency plunging to levels more than 50 percent from its peak price, overall crypto market capitalization also erased more than 4 percent overnight. Outflows from U.S.-listed Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot ETF products on Monday added to the markets' nervousness.



Anxiety ahead of President Trump's State of the Union Speech on Tuesday also weighed on sentiment. Geopolitical tensions as well as worries ahead of earnings updates on the anvil including from chip giant NVIDIA also lingered.



Data from Coinglass shows crypto liquidations - forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses - in the past 24 hours at $365 million comprising long positions of $295 million and short positions of $69 million.



The CMC Fear and Greed Index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency market shows a reading of 11 denoting extreme fear. The index dropped from 14 a day ago amidst the bearish sentiment across asset classes and regions.



As market sentiment remains pressured by tariff woes and AI anxieties, overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has plunged more than 4 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.19 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has in the meanwhile increased 19 percent overnight to $102 billion.



Market capitalization of the not-so-volatile stablecoins decreased 0.07 percent in the past 24 hours to $315 billion, implying a market share of 14.37 percent. Bitcoin commands a market share of 57.76 percent whereas Ethereum accounts for 10.06 percent of the overall crypto market.



Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency is trading 4.6 percent lower at $63,297.08. The current price is around 50 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 6.7 percent in the past week and is saddled with year-to-date losses of more than 27 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $204 million on Monday versus net inflows of $88 million on Friday. Bulk of the outflows were from the market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) that recorded outflows of $116 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 13th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Ethereum has also declined 4.6 percent overnight as it slipped to $1,826.24. The leading alternate coin is trading 63 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,935.41 and $1,813.22.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $50 million on Monday, rising from nil outflows a day earlier. Market leader iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net outflows of $45 million.



Meanwhile, Ethereum has slipped to the 86th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked XRP dropped 4.5 percent overnight to trade at $1.33, around 65 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB lost 3.1 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $588.87. BNB is trading 57 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 7th ranked Solana plunged 4.4 percent overnight to $76.76. SOL's current price is around 74 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON ranked 8th overall lost 2.7 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2802. The trading price is 36 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin tumbled 5.1 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0914. DOGE is trading 88 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Bitcoin Cash (BCH) plunged 11.7 percent and is currently trading at $478.56 which is 89 percent below the cryptocurrency's record high of $4,355.62 touched on December 20, 2017.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News