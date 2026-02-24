

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Judges at the International Criminal Court have opened a confirmation of charges hearing for former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to send him to trial on alleged crimes against humanity linked to killings during his government's deadly 'war on drugs'.



The confirmation hearing marks a key step that will determine whether the case proceeds to trial.



The purpose of the four-day hearing, taking place in The Hague, is to determine whether there are 'substantial grounds to believe' that Duterte committed the crimes charged by the ICC Prosecutor.



'The Chamber shall not take any decision with regard to the guilt or innocence of Mr. Duterte during this hearing,' said Iulia Antoanella Motoc, the Presiding Judge.



The 80-year-old former leader is suspected of crimes against humanity of murder and attempted murder allegedly committed between 2011 November and 2019 March, which includes his terms as Mayor and Vice Mayor of Davao City, and President of the Philippines.



According to the prosecution, the case comprises three counts of crimes against humanity: murders in or around Davao City during his mayoral period allegedly carried out by the so-called 'Davao Death Squad'; murders of so-called 'high-value targets' during his presidential period; and murders and attempted murders in barangay (the lowest administrative division) clearance operations during his presidency.



'Mr. Duterte and his co-perpetrators shared a common plan to neutralize alleged criminals in the Philippines...through violent crimes, including murder,' the courtroom officer said, reading out the prosecution's charges.



ICC issued an arrest warrant for Duterte on 2025 March 7 and he surrendered to the Court after being arrested by Philippine authorities five days later. He remains at the ICC Detention Center in Scheveningen in the Netherlands.



ICC suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.



'The burden of proof is upon the Office of the ICC Prosecutor, which must produce sufficient evidence to prove the charges against Duterte at the required standard of proof,' said Judge Motoc.



At the hearing, the legal representatives of the 539 victims will lay out their cases before the judges.



Within 60 days after the hearing concludes, the judges will issue a decision on whether to proceed.



Duterte won seven terms and served for more than 22 years as mayor of Davao, one of the largest cities in the country.



During his rule, the once crime-ridden city became peaceful and investor-friendly.



Duterte's political success has been aided by his vocal support for the extrajudicial killing of drug users and criminals. His career has sparked numerous protests and attracted controversy, particularly over human rights issues and his controversial comments. Duterte has repeatedly stated that he personally killed criminal suspects during his term as mayor of Davao. Extrajudicial killings that were allegedly committed by the Davao Death Squad between 1998 and 2016 while Duterte served as mayor have also been scrutinized by human-rights groups and the Office of the Ombudsman. The victims were mainly alleged drug users, alleged petty criminals, and street children.



The International Criminal Court opened a preliminary investigation into Duterte's drug war in 2018, prompting him to withdraw the Philippines from the UN-backed body in response.



