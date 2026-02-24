Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - American Copper Development Corp. (CSE: ACDX) ("American Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been accepted as a member of the Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC), a U.S. Department of War initiative managed by Advanced Technology International ("ATI"), which connects innovative companies with critical national security programs. This milestone advances the Company's mission to help unlock America's demand for copper from its flagship Lordsburg Project in southwestern New Mexico, one of the most historically productive and geologically prospective copper districts in the United States.

"We are pleased to have been accepted into the Defense Industrial Base Consortium in connection with our Lordsburg Project, located in a historically productive copper district in southwestern New Mexico," said Anthony Paterson, CEO. "Our 2023 drill program identified a large-scale porphyry copper system with localized higher-grade intervals, and we believe the project warrants further exploration. Membership in the DIBC provides the Company with access to information and potential engagement opportunities within the U.S. defense industrial network. As copper continues to be recognized as an important material in domestic supply chains, we look forward to advancing Lordsburg through continued technical evaluation."

The Company's flagship Lordsburg Project is situated at the intersection of the Santa Rita and Texas Lineaments in southwestern New Mexico, a structurally significant setting within the prolific porphyry copper belt of the American Southwest. The district carries a rich mining heritage, with historical production of 3-4 million tonnes from polymetallic veins at average hypogene grades of 2-3% copper, 2-3 ounces per ton (oz/t) silver, and approximately 0.11 oz/t gold. Historical underground drill intercepts have returned copper grades exceeding 4%.

In 2023, the Company completed a maiden six-hole diamond drill program totalling 15,291 feet (ft) that confirmed the presence of a large-scale porphyry copper system with widespread high-grade mineralization. Highlights from the program include:

Hole AC23-006: 144.36 ft of 1.00% CuEq, including 59.06 ft of 2.13% CuEq, 45.93 ft of 2.75% CuEq, and 9.84 ft of 11.35% CuEq

Hole AC23-005: 32.48 ft of 0.52% CuEq

Hole AC23-004: 124.67 ft of 0.39% CuEq

Hole AC23-001: 120.08 ft of 0.38% CuEq

The drilling revealed widespread propylitic and phyllic alteration with consistent copper mineralization associated with chalcopyrite-magnetite-K-spar stockwork veining, hallmarks of a robust porphyry copper system. High-grade intercepts included 144.36 ft of 1.00% CuEq. The Company holds 7,046 hectares of contiguous claims comprising 790 lode mining claims and 105 patented claims at its Lordsburg property, with geophysical and geochemical surveys suggesting the potential for multiple porphyry centres across the property.

A Generational Copper Supply Crisis

The Company's DIBC membership arrives at a critical moment for global copper markets. Surging demand from electrification, AI data centres, grid modernization, renewable energy, and rising global defense spending is converging against a supply side crippled by decades of underinvestment, declining ore grades, and development timelines that can stretch 15 to 20 years.

Copper Meets National Security

Rising global defense budgets, advanced weapons systems, unmanned platforms, and next-generation communications networks have made copper a foundational material for modern military capability. Through the DIBC, American Copper gains access to defense-sector solicitations, collaboration tools, and teaming opportunities across the U.S. defense supply chain. The Company intends to leverage this platform to position the Lordsburg Project as a potential strategic domestic copper supply source for defense and critical infrastructure programs.

Debt Settlement

The Company announces that it intends to settle an aggregate of $350,000 in outstanding debt related to certain milestone payment obligations through the issuance of 1,166,666 common shares (each, a "Share") at a deemed price of $0.30 per Share to certain non-related parties (the "Debt Settlement"). The Shares proposed to be issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Debt Settlement is to be completed to preserve the Company's cash resources for ongoing exploration and development activities at the Lordsburg Project. The closing of the Debt Settlements remains subject to certain customary conditions precedent, including the Company's receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

None of the securities to be issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About the Defense Industrial Base Consortium

The DIBC is managed by ATI and serves as a collaborative partnership connecting the U.S. Department of War with innovative companies across the defense supply chain. Members gain access to defense solicitations, industry events, and a collaboration platform for capability-matching and teaming. For more information, visit the DIBC website.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this press release relating to the Lordsburg Project has been reviewed and approved by Mark Osterberg, P.Geo., Senior Technical Advisor to the Company, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About American Copper Development Corp.

American Copper Development Corp. (CSE: ACDX) is a copper exploration and development company advancing the Lordsburg Project in southwestern New Mexico. Located at the convergence of the Santa Rita and Texas Lineaments within a historic copper-producing district spanning over a century of production, the Company's 2023 maiden drill program confirmed a large-scale porphyry copper system featuring high-grade intercepts, including 144.36 ft of 1.00% CuEq. The Company holds 7,046 hectares of contiguous claims, comprising 790 lode mining claims and 105 patented claims at its Lordsburg property, and is positioned to develop a domestic copper supply critical to electrification, national defense, and infrastructure priorities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans relating to its DIBC membership, the potential development of the Lordsburg Project, the anticipated outlook for copper demand and supply, the Debt Settlement, including the closing thereof, and the Company's strategic objectives. These statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this release and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected, including general business and economic conditions, changes in copper prices, the ability to obtain required permits and licenses, exploration risks, and other factors detailed in the Company's public filings. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

