British Columbia becomes first Canadian province to provide coverage for TTFields therapy for eligible glioblastoma patients

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today that the province of British Columbia, Canada, will now cover Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. British Columbia is the first province to provide coverage following Canada's Drug Agency's assessment and reimbursement recommendation for TTFields therapy in glioblastoma.

"Glioblastoma is one of the most aggressive cancers, and treatment options for this disease are limited. The newly announced coverage in British Columbia for Tumor Treating Fields therapy means more patients will have access to a treatment option that may potentially extend their survival," said Lamia Kalfane, Country Manager, Novocure Canada. "We are deeply grateful for the partnership and collaboration of BC Cancer in achieving this milestone. We remain committed to partnering with other provincial healthcare systems to ensure more eligible patients in Canada can equally access TTFields therapy."

Patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma who meet the treatment criteria established by BC Cancer can receive treatment with TTFields therapy through BC Cancer.

"Access to treatment options is a priority when treating aggressive cancers," said Dr. Justin Oh, Radiation Oncologist, BC Cancer Vancouver. "The addition of Tumor Treating Fields therapy as a covered treatment for eligible patients means we will be able to have more meaningful and robust discussion about available and approved treatment options for this tumor, framed within each patient's clinical circumstances and personal values."

"When you are up against the relentless progression of brain cancer, a therapy that has met safety and efficacy standards, and has the potential to extend life is profound," said Anita Angelini, Vice-Chair, Brain Cancer Canada. "Brain Cancer Canada congratulates BC Cancer and Novocure for their work to bring Tumor Treating Fields therapy to patients. Brain Cancer Canada continues to advocate for equitable access to treatment for patients in every province and territory across Canada."

TTFields therapy was approved by Health Canada in 2022 for the treatment of newly diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma and is commercially available as a treatment for glioblastoma in multiple countries in North America, Europe and Asia. TTFields therapy is reimbursed in Austria, Czechia, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States. Globally, more than 40,000 patients have been treated with TTFields therapy.

About Tumor Treating Fields

Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms. TTFields do not significantly affect healthy cells because they have different properties (including division rate, morphology, and electrical properties) than cancer cells. These multiple, distinct mechanisms work together to target and kill cancer cells. Due to these multimechanistic actions, TTFields therapy can be added to cancer treatment modalities in approved indications and demonstrates enhanced effects across solid tumor types when used with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immune checkpoint inhibition, or targeted therapies in preclinical models. TTFields therapy provides clinical versatility that has the potential to help address treatment challenges across a range of solid tumors.

To learn more about TTFields therapy and its multifaceted effect on cancer cells, visit novocure.com/ttfields.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure's commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer, locally advanced pancreatic cancer, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has several additional ongoing or completed clinical trials exploring the use of Tumor Treating Fields therapy in the treatment of glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer.

Novocure's global headquarters is located in Baar, Switzerland, with U.S. headquarters located in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and research and development facilities located in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and X.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 27, 2025, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

