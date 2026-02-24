Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.: Iovance Announces Positive Results from the First Clinical Trial for TIL Cell Therapy in Soft Tissue Sarcomas

50% Objective Response Rate (ORR) in Advanced Sarcomas

Significant Market Opportunity with More than 8,000 Patients Diagnosed

Annually in the U.S. and Europe

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a commercial biotechnology company focused on innovating, developing, and delivering novel polyclonal tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for patients with cancer, today announced positive early data from a pilot clinical trial led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) and supported by Iovance of lifileucel in patients with advanced (metastatic or unresectable) undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma (UPS) or dedifferentiated liposarcoma (DDLPS) who were refractory to at least one prior line of systemic therapy.

Among the first six evaluable patients treated with lifileucel monotherapy, physician-assessed confirmed ORR by RECIST v1.1 was 50%. All evaluable patients had advanced disease, were refractory to prior therapy, and had significant disease burden, with a mean sum of diameters of 117 millimeters at baseline and a mean of more than two prior lines of therapy. Patients experienced deep responses that improved over time, consistent with lifileucel in melanoma, non-small-cell lung cancer, and other solid tumors. The safety profile was favorable and consistent with lifileucel therapy in other indications. Based on these results, Iovance plans to commence a single arm registrational trial in second-line advanced UPS and DDLPS in the second quarter of 2026 and will engage with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on an accelerated path to expedite approval. Iovance also plans to explore lifileucel in other high grade soft tissue sarcoma subtypes with high unmet need as part of its clinical development program.

UPS and DDLPS are high grade, aggressive soft tissue sarcomas associated with poor prognosis that impact more than 3,000 patients in the U.S. and more than 5,000 patients in Europe annually, including more than 3,500 patients with advanced disease.1-3 There is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options for second-line patients with recent clinical studies reporting ORRs of less than 5%, median progression-free survival (mPFS) of ~2-3 months, and median overall survival (mOS) of ~9-10 months.4-6

Lauren Baker Banks, MD, PhD, Sarcoma Medical Oncologist, MSKCC, stated, "In the first clinical trial of a TIL cell therapy in UPS and DDLPS, one-time treatment with lifileucel demonstrated compelling and unprecedented response rates with the potential to address a significant unmet need in patients who are refractory to frontline standard of care. Patients with UPS and DDLPS suffer from high disease burden, poor quality of life, and a lack of effective treatments, including no approved immunotherapy options. In the second-line setting, mPFS for many patients is only a few months with mOS less than a year. We look forward to presenting these results at a medical conference in 2026."

Dr. Brian Gastman, EVP Translational Medicine and Research at Iovance, stated, "The exciting clinical results show that lifileucel could offer a new, highly efficacious, and durable immunotherapy option in two aggressive forms of advanced sarcoma and further illustrate the promise of our TIL cell therapy platform to offer meaningful clinical benefit in multiple solid tumor cancers. Chemotherapy with extremely poor efficacy remains the second-line standard of care for these patients after progression on front-line chemotherapy. We look forward to bringing lifileucel to UPS and DDPLS patients as quickly as possible."

About Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. aims to be the global leader in innovating, developing, and delivering tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for patients with cancer. We are pioneering a transformational approach to cure cancer by harnessing the human immune system's ability to recognize and destroy diverse cancer cells in each patient. The Iovance TIL platform has demonstrated promising clinical data across multiple solid tumors. Iovance's Amtagvi® is the first FDA-approved T cell therapy for a solid tumor indication. We are committed to continuous innovation in cell therapy, including gene-edited cell therapy, that may extend and improve life for patients with cancer. For more information, please visit http://www.iovance.com/.

Amtagvi and its accompanying design marks, Proleukin®, Iovance®, and IovanceCares are trademarks and registered trademarks of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

