AI/ML Innovations Inc.: Neural Cloud Enters Distribution Agreement with Intelimed to Expand into Latin America

Intelimed Appointed Exclusive Distributor in Chile and Non-Exclusive Distributor Across Latin America to lead commercialization in the region

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB) is pleased to announce that on February 18th, 2026 its wholly owned subsidiary, Neural Cloud Solutions Inc. ("Neural Cloud"), entered into a distribution agreement with Intelimed.ai SpA ("Intelimed"), a Chile-based digital health solutions provider, to commercialize Neural Cloud's MaxYield, CardioYield, and Insight 360 platforms in Latin America.

Under the terms of the agreement, Intelimed has been appointed as exclusive distributor in Chile, and non-exclusive distributor throughout the rest of Latin America for Neural Cloud's cardiac software solutions. Intelimed will focus on distributing Neural Cloud's products to hospitals, clinics, diagnostic providers, OEMs, telemedicine providers, and research institutions, in accordance with applicable regulations.

Neural Cloud's MaxYield, CardioYield, and Insight360 platforms are designed to deliver advanced ECG signal enhancement, automated waveform identification, and scalable clinical reporting solutions-enabling healthcare providers to improve diagnostic accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility.

"This partnership represents an important step in expanding access to our AI-driven cardiac solutions in Latin America," said Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO of AIML Innovations. "Chile serves as a strategic anchor market, and Intelimed's presence across the broader region provides a strong foundation for sustainable growth."

Founded in 2023, Intelimed is a Chilean company which builds infrastructure that enables clinical AI to scale across fragmented healthcare systems.

Intelimed works with healthcare institutions and has active engagements across Latin American markets. Its platform aggregates advanced imaging and AI diagnostic tools from multiple global providers-often described as a "Spotify of diagnostic imaging Software as a Medical Device"-allowing clinicians to access FDA- and CE-authorized solutions through a unified adoption process.

Alan Nudman, co-founder and CEO of Intelimed, commented: "Our mission is to make high-quality digital health technologies accessible across Latin America, adapted to the realities of our healthcare systems. Neural Cloud's cardiac AI platforms align perfectly with that vision, and we are excited to introduce these solutions to clinicians seeking more efficient and accurate cardiac diagnostics."

Latin America represents a significant opportunity for digital transformation in healthcare, with increasing demand for scalable, cost-effective diagnostic technologies. Through this partnership, Neural Cloud and Intelimed aim to deliver advanced cardiac software solutions that support local clinical workflows while maintaining international standards.

About AIML Innovations Inc.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

For detailed information please see AIML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca.

Contact:

Blake Fallis (778) 405-0882

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's products and services. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the nature and timing of future operations and the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

