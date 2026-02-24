WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Three narco-terrorists were killed in attack by U.S. military forces in the Caribbean.
U.S. Southern Command said in a press release that at the direction of its commander, Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Terrorist Organizations.
Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations.
U.S. Southern Command said no U.S. military forces were harmed during this operation.
