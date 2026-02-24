

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - European Union leaders will hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Tuesday, the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



The European Commission announced that President Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, the President of the European Council, will participate in the official memorial ceremony to be held in the Ukrainian capital, commemorating the four years of war. They will also visit an energy infrastructure site damaged by Russian missile strikes. Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa will then hold a meeting with Zelenskyy.



The leaders will also attend a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, taking place in Kyiv. The meeting reaffirms the commitment of the 35 participating countries to support Ukraine in achieving a lasting and robust peace, ensuring the security of both Ukraine and Europe.



European Commissioner for Energy and Housing, Dan Jorgensen, Commissioner for Defense and Space, Andrius Kubilius, and Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, will also travel to Kyiv.



As winter tightens its grip on the country, Russia is trying to freeze Ukraine into submission, systematically targeting energy infrastructure, leaving millions in the dark and cold.



Civilians in the Occupied Territories?in the east of Ukraine are forced to adopt Russian passports, Ukrainian language is prohibited, people are isolated from Ukrainian media and are arrested on arbitrary charged for any demonstration of pro-Ukrainian sentiment.



'More than ever, Europe stands by Ukraine, and this visit will also highlight our extensive support to our brave partner and neighbor,' the European Commission said in a press release.



Since Russia's invasion in 2022, Europe has provided 194.9 billion EUR worth of support to Ukraine, including 70 billion EUR for the military.



Ukraine has received from the EU almost 3 billion EUR for energy security purposes. Ahead of this winter, the Commission mobilized more than 900 million EUR for emergency gas purchases in Ukraine, and the electricity export capacity from the EU to Ukraine is currently at a maximum level. The EU has also offered more than 157,000 tons of aid so far, including 1,000 generators in the past month.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News