Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV: MTT) ("Magna Terra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase 2026. The event will be held February 26-27, 2026 at The OMNI King Edward Hotel. Magna Terra's CEO, Lew Lawrick, is scheduled to present on Friday, February 27 at 3:20 PM in the Kensington Room. Mr. Lawrick will also be available throughout the day on Thursday and Friday for 1 v 1 investor sessions. For more information about the event and registration, please visit the Red Cloud website.

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland and Labrador; our 100% owned Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; the recently acquired Prospect Or's Gold Project, and our 100%-owned Cape Spencer Gold Project in New Brunswick. In addition, the Company has optioned the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland to Gold Hunter Resources Inc. ("Gold Hunter") for total cash and share consideration of $9.5 million over a 2-year period, and currently holds an approximate 13.6% equity interest in Gold Hunter. The Company has also optioned the Luna Roja Project in Argentina to Lunex Metals Corp. ("Lunex"; formerly Andean Metals Corp.) for total cash and share consideration of $2.375 million over a 4-year period, where Lunex has recently initiated a 3,000 metre drill program. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its large 100% owned Boleadora Project, as well as several additional district scale drill ready projects available for purchase or option/joint venture.

Source: Red Cloud Financial Services