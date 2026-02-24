Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSXV: CMI) (OTCQB: CYSNF) ("C-COM" or "the Company"), a leading global provider of advanced mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, today announced that it will be exhibiting its newly developed 8-channel Ka-band Analog Beamformer Integrated Circuit (BFIC) at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), taking place March 2-5, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain.

The BFIC will be showcased in the Ontario/Canada Pavilion, Hall 7 (Booth # 7H45), Kiosk #8. C-COM's Chief Technology Officer, Bilal Awada, will be in attendance and available to discuss the performance advantages and commercial opportunities enabled by this highly efficient beamformer solution.

C-COM's cost-effective transmit and receive BFICs are being developed for integration with the iNetVu iNmotion series of multi-orbit electronically steered antennas (ESA). Optimized for flat-panel satellite antennas, the BFIC delivers enhanced phase control, reduced power consumption, and a lower overall system cost-key enablers for next-generation satellite communications.

"C-COM's continued investment in ESA and Beamformer IC (BFIC) technologies is expected to play a key role in the evolution of mobile connectivity across land, airborne, and maritime applications as well as mobile defense communication systems." said Dr. Leslie Klein, President and CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. "These advancements are designed to expand our addressable markets and enhance long-term shareholder value."





About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and a leading global designer, developer, and manufacturer of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 11,000 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil and Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in the final stages of satellite testing and manufacturing of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, Multiorbit, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. C-COM has developed this unique multi-orbit antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals over LEO, MEO and GEO satellite constellations.

Another significant project underway at C-COM is the completion of the development of an 8-Channel Ka-band Analog Beamforming Integrated Circuit, (BFIC), which is progressing well and is now in testing phase. These BFICs will be used in the manufacturing of all our ESA antennas with the intent to significantly reduce their cost and improve their performance and will also be made available for sale.

For additional information please visit www.c-comsat.com

iNetVu is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Statements about C-COM's expectations for future results, expected growth in demand, the expectations as to the role that C-COM's new products may fill and the benefits to C-COM and its shareholders as a result of work on new technologies all contain forward-looking information. Several factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Product development and launch may be postponed, delayed or, in the worst case, cancelled for many reasons outside C-COM's control, anticipated benefits of the new technology may not be realized, new products and services may not be released or, if released may not gain market acceptance and factors outside of C-COM's control may cause it to focus of its efforts and investments differently than described above. Any of those events and others could influence future performance and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.'s ability to achieve the results mentioned above. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Readers are directed to the risk factors associated with the business of C-COM Satellite Systems in the company's most recent MD&A available at www.sedarplus.ca.

