Gofore Oyj: Establishment of a new share-based long-term incentive scheme for the executives and key employees of Gofore Plc

24.2.2026 14:00:01 EET | Gofore Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Gofore Plc

Stock Exchange Release

Other information disclosed according to stock exchange rules

24 February 2026 at 2 pm EET





Establishment of a new share-based long-term incentive scheme for the executives and key employees of Gofore Plc

The Board of Directors of Gofore Plc has decided on the establishment of a new share-based long-term incentive scheme for the company's Executive Management Team and selected key employees. The incentive scheme comprises a Performance Share Plan (PSP).

The objectives of the Performance Share Plan are to align the interests of Gofore's management and key employees with those of the company's shareholders and, thus, to promote shareholder value creation in the long term, to motivate management and key employees to achieving Gofore's strategic targets and the retention of key resources.

The Performance Share Plan consists of annually commencing individual plans. Each plan comprises a three-year performance period which is followed by the payment of the potential share rewards in Gofore shares. The commencement of each new plan is subject to a separate decision of Gofore's Board of Directors.

The first plan, PSP 2026-2028, commences effective as of the beginning of 2026 and the potential share rewards payable thereunder will be paid during H1 2029. The payment of the rewards is conditional on the achievement of the performance targets which the Board of Directors has set for the plan.

The performance measures based on which the potential share reward under PSP 2026-2028 will be paid are adjusted EBITA, revenue growth and the relative total shareholder return of Gofore's share (relative TSR).

Eligible for participation in PSP 2026-2028 are approximately 45 individuals, including the members of Gofore's Executive Management Team.

If the performance targets set for PSP 2026-2028 are fully achieved, the aggregate maximum number of shares to be paid based on this plan is approximately 106,200 shares. The maximum number refers to gross earning, from which the applicable payroll tax is withheld and the remaining net earning paid in shares.

Other terms

The value of the rewards payable under the plans is limited by a maximum cap linked to share price development. If the individual's employment with Gofore terminates before the payment of the reward, the individual is, as a main rule, not entitled to any reward based on the respective plan.

GOFORE PLC

Board of Directors

Further information:

Timur Kärki, Chair of the Board, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 828 5886

timur.karki@gofore.com

Contacts

Emmi Berlin, IR & PR Lead, +358400903260, emmi.berlin@gofore.com

About Gofore Oyj

Gofore is an international digital transformation consultancy with Finnish roots. We employ nearly 1,800 experts across 23 cities in Finland, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Spain, and Estonia. With our technology and business expertise, we work for functional, secure and equal services for the digital society and sustainable solutions for the intelligent industry. Our diverse group of professionals share a pioneering ambition to create a more humane and responsible digital world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2024, our net sales amounted to EUR 186,2 million. Gofore Plc's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Our vision is to be the most significant digital transformation consultancy in Europe.