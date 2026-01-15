Gofore Oyj: Gofore's Business Review for December 2025: December net sales 17.8 million euros

15.1.2026 11:05:12 EET | Gofore Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Gofore Plc's Business Review for December 2025: December net sales 17.8 million euros

Gofore's net sales were 17.8 (13.4) million euros in December 2025. The 12-month pro forma net sales were 215.2 million euros. At the end of December, the Group employed a total of 1,791 (1,471) people.

Gofore has reported Huld's key figures separately in its monthly reviews for the latter part of 2025, ending in this review. Key figures from the Esentri AG acquisition will be included in the Group's figures as of the closing date of 2 January 2026.

CEO Mikael Nylund:

"December net sales were 17.8 (13.4) million euros. Capacity and utilisation rate decreased slightly, which is normal for December. There were two more working days than in the comparison period.

In December, there were two significant advancements of our strategy; an acquisition in the DACH region and an important investment in our artificial intelligence capabilities. The acquisition of Esentri AG on 2 January 2026, increased the size of our team in the DACH region, customer portfolio, expertise, and delivery capacity to over 200 professionals and approximately 25 million euros in net sales. Our geographical presence expanded to Switzerland in addition to the large German state of Baden-Württemberg, and Esentri's customers also include the state of Liechtenstein.

In terms of customer sectors, Esentri strengthens our position particularly as a partner in the finance sector and the public sector, supporting the Intelligent Industry business. It brought us significant new accounts that align with our strategy and cross-selling opportunities, making the regional customer portfolio an even better growth platform in a market where the size of the supplier can often be a criterion for access to tenders. The cultural compatibility between Esentri and Gofore DACH is also evident, and the atmosphere in both teams has been enthusiastic since the news. If our announcement went unnoticed before Christmas, a link to it is below.

Our AI capabilities, which are of interest to many investors, will be strengthened this year as we became the majority owner of a new AI-native company in December, with its official launch in the coming weeks. It is founded by two experienced professionals in digitalisation, Osmo Haapaniemi and Olli-Pekka Saksa, who most recently worked at Futurice. The company combines business consulting with concrete AI solutions, focusing on enhancing and automating entire business parts or processes. The goal is to build an attractive AI community for top talent, and the first team members have already been recruited.

In addition to strengthening our own AI capabilities, the niche company responds to the growing demand in a market that is still taking shape and where customer needs vary. Some value smaller studio-like players, while others appreciate the ability to support a more comprehensive AI transformation. Now we have both, which puts us in a strong position for various competitive scenarios.

In December, we won a tender for cybersecurity expert services framework arrangement with the Employment Fund. The agreement length is four years, and the total value is three million euros. Gofore is ranked first among three suppliers. The procurement appeal period is still ongoing.

We also strengthened our position in the latter part of the year in the field of environmental management by increasing collaboration with our current clients, Metsähallitus, the Ministry of the Environment, and the Finnish Environment Institute.

In November, we announced a favorable arbitration decision in a dispute with a partner. We recorded the compensation determined based on the arbitration award in the last quarter of the year, amounting to 3.0 million euros in other operating income and 0.3 million euros in interest income. Of this compensation, 1.8 million euros relates to a breach of contract from previous financial years, which is why it will be adjusted and is not included in the adjusted EBITA. The remaining compensation for the financial year 2025 will appear in full in the adjusted EBITA."

Key Figures

The numbers are unaudited. The figures for December 2025 in the table include the acquired Huld business's net sales of 3.3 million euros, number of employees 404, own capacity of 370 FTE, and subcontracting of 15 FTE.

Month



Net sales, MEUR Net sales,

last 12 mos

pro forma (LTM) Number of

employees

at end of period No. of working days

in Finland Own capacity,

FTE Sub-

contracting,

FTE January 15.6 (16.9) 184.9 1470 (1463) 21 (22) 1387 (1372) 148 (147) February 14.8 (16.3) 183.3 1470 (1461) 20 (21) 1381 (1372) 144 (149) March 16.1 (16.0) 183.4 1469 (1456) 21 (20) 1379 (1371) 150 (160) April 15.5 (17.0) 181.8 1470 (1456) 20 (21) 1388 (1372) 163 (155) May 15.5 (16.8) 180.5 1472 (1455) 20 (21) 1381 (1369) 163 (159) June 13.2 (14.2) 179.6 1390 (1453) 20 (19) 1313 (1368) 149 (143) July 5.8 (5.9) 179.4 1380 (1452) 23 (23) 1304 (1366) 72 (65) August 14.7 (15.8) 178.3 1373 (1452) 21 (22) 1298 (1 366) 149 (144) September 20.7 (17.4) 215.1 1786 (1474) 22 (21) 1665 (1380) 190 (172) October 21.5 (18.8) 214.4 1797 (1472) 23 (23) 1684 (1384) 186 (169) November 20.3 (17.7) 213.6 1794 (1469) 20 (21) 1687 (1371) 200 (166) December 17.8 (13.4) 215.2 1791 (1471) 20 (18) 1680 (1382) 176 (157)

Gofore's financial reporting

In its monthly Business Review, Gofore discloses its monthly net sales, last twelve-month pro forma net sales and number of employees, as well as other indicators that help track the company's growth strategy execution with comparison figures, such as the Full Time Equivalent (FTE) numbers that describe overall capacity and the ratio of subcontracting. Gofore publishes IAS34 compliant Interim Reports quarterly.

Gofore's financial communications calendar for 2026 is available on Gofore's IR website at https://gofore.com/en/invest/investor-calendar/.

