Donnerstag, 12.03.2026
Defence-Aktie übernimmt Cashflow-starken Fertiger - und baut eigene Produktionsmacht auf
WKN: A2H5NP | ISIN: FI4000283130 | Ticker-Symbol: 1E2
Frankfurt
11.03.26 | 09:08
12,880 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2026 09:00 Uhr
32 Leser
Gofore Oyj: Gofore's Business Review for February 2026: February net sales 19.3 million euros

12.3.2026 09:59:26 EET | Gofore Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Gofore Oyj
Other information disclosed according to stock exchange rules
12 March 2026 at 10:00 am EET

Gofore Plc's Business Review for February 2026: February net sales 19.3 million euros

Gofore's net sales were 19.3 (14.8) million euros in February 2026. The 12-month pro forma net sales were 228.3 million euros. At the end of February, the Group employed a total of 1,889 (1,470) people.

Key figures from the Esentri AG acquisition are included in the Group's figures as of the closing date, 2 January 2026.

CEO Mikael Nylund:

"February net sales were 19.3 (14.8) million euros. Utilisation rate was as expected, at the same level as in January. Previously mentioned integration work and the winter holidays in Finland, which mostly took place in February, affected the accumulation of customer work. The number of working days was the same as in the comparison period.

Although overall employee numbers and capacity decreased slightly in February, it is noteworthy that the number of experts engaged in billable work in Finland has been increasing throughout the beginning of the year, while the number of non-billable staff has decreased, e.g. due to the implementation of cost synergies.

We recently secured three significant agreements from the public sector. Gofore was chosen as the primary supplier for the City of Espoo's ICT consulting expert services framework arrangement, together with Nostrum IT Oy. The agreement duration is seven years, and the estimated total value of the procurement over the agreement period is about 44 million euros. The City of Espoo has now re-tendered an agreement it has had with Gofore Lead since the beginning of 2021. This was one of the two agreements to be re-tendered within 12 months we disclosed in our financial statement release, the retendering of the other one is yet to be had.

The DACH team, meanwhile, won an important framework agreement procurement with the IT center of the German federal government, ITZBund. The end customer for the framework agreement is the federal central administration's tax authority. The agreement period is four years, and based on the number of tendered workdays, its value could, in our estimation, reach several million, up to five million euros per year. This is a significant achievement for Gofore DACH and its first direct federal-level client.

Additionally, Gofore has been selected to continue its current agreement as the main IT expert for the IT agency of the State of Liechtenstein (Amt für Informatik) for the next five years. The value of the framework agreement related to application development is about eight million euros. The Esentri team has worked with the client for a long time, and this extension is an important sign of trust in a well-functioning partnership.

So far, the war in Iran has not directly affected our business. However, it does increase uncertainties related to economic development and especially demand in the export industry."

Releases on the agreements made with the City of Espoo and ITZBund:

https://gofore.com/en/news/inside-information-the-city-of-espoo-selects-goforenostrum-consortium-as-priority-supplier-of-expert-services-for-digital-transformation-support/

https://gofore.com/en/news/gofore-dach-lands-major-agile-deal-with-itzbund-information-technology-center-of-the-federal-government-in-germany/

Key Figures

The numbers are unaudited.

Month

Net sales, MEUR

Net sales,
last 12 month
pro forma (LTM)

Number of
employees
at end of period

No. of working
days in Finland

Own capacity,
FTE

Sub-
contracting,
FTE

January

18.7 (15.6)

227.9

1,892 (1,470)

20 (21)

1,767 (1,387)

180 (148)

February

19.3 (14.8)

228.3

1,889 (1,470)

20 (20)

1,765 (1,381)

185 (144)

Gofore's financial reporting

In its monthly Business Review, Gofore discloses its monthly net sales, last twelve-month pro forma net sales and number of employees, as well as other indicators that help track the company's growth strategy execution with comparison figures, such as the Full Time Equivalent (FTE) numbers that describe overall capacity and the ratio of subcontracting. Gofore publishes IAS34 compliant Interim Reports quarterly.

Gofore's financial communications calendar for 2026 is available on Gofore's IR website at https://gofore.com/en/invest/investor-calendar/.

Further information:


Mikael Nylund. CEO. Gofore Plc
Tel. +358 40 540 2280
mikael.nylund@gofore.com



Contacts

  • Emmi Berlin, IR & PR Lead, +358400903260, emmi.berlin@gofore.com

About Gofore Oyj

Gofore is a European consultancy, technology, and solutions company. We are pioneers in combining the tangible and digital worlds, as well as technological opportunities with changes in human behavior. Our experts help our customers look beyond today's immediate and obvious needs. We are building a safe, functioning, and a responsible society and industry with their products and services. Gofore consists of nearly 1,900 experts in business, AI adoption, transformation, and the design and development of products and digital services, operating across 26 cities in Finland, Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein, Czechia, Estonia, and Spain. Our net sales were 191.4 million euros in 2025. Gofore Plc's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

