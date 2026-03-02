Gofore Oyj: Inside information: The City of Espoo selects GoforeNostrum consortium as priority supplier of expert services for digital transformation support

2.3.2026 16:15:00 EET | Gofore Oyj | Inside information

Gofore Plc

Stock exchange release

Inside information

2 March 2026 at 4.15 pm EET



Inside information: The City of Espoo selects GoforeNostrum consortium as priority supplier of expert services for digital transformation support



Gofore Lead Oy has been chosen as the priority supplier for the City of Espoo's ICT consulting expert services framework agreement, as a consortium with Nostrum IT Oy. The duration of the framework agreement is seven years, and the estimated total value of the procurement during the agreement period is approximately 44 million euros. The customer has no minimum purchase obligation.



The City of Espoo has now re-tendered the contract it had with Gofore Lead since 2021. The GoforeNostrum consortium's offer received the highest scores for experience, expertise, and the team assignment.



"Continuing our cooperation with Espoo is important to us. Espoo's IT administration is a pioneer and an excellent modern partner in developing digital solutions," says Elja Kirjavainen, who leads Gofore's business operations in Finland.



According to the terms of the framework agreement, the City of Espoo can purchase services specified in the agreement directly from the GoforeNostrum consortium, which was chosen as the priority supplier for the framework arrangement. In addition to GoforeNostrum, two other suppliers and one backup supplier were selected for the framework arrangement.



The City of Espoo made a decision on the matter today, 2 March 2026. The procurement decision becomes legally binding after the appeal period according to Finnish procurement law has ended.

