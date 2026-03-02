Anzeige
Gofore Oyj: Inside information: The City of Espoo selects GoforeNostrum consortium as priority supplier of expert services for digital transformation support

2.3.2026 16:15:00 EET | Gofore Oyj | Inside information

Gofore Plc
Stock exchange release
Inside information
2 March 2026 at 4.15 pm EET

Inside information: The City of Espoo selects GoforeNostrum consortium as priority supplier of expert services for digital transformation support

Gofore Lead Oy has been chosen as the priority supplier for the City of Espoo's ICT consulting expert services framework agreement, as a consortium with Nostrum IT Oy. The duration of the framework agreement is seven years, and the estimated total value of the procurement during the agreement period is approximately 44 million euros. The customer has no minimum purchase obligation.

The City of Espoo has now re-tendered the contract it had with Gofore Lead since 2021. The GoforeNostrum consortium's offer received the highest scores for experience, expertise, and the team assignment.

"Continuing our cooperation with Espoo is important to us. Espoo's IT administration is a pioneer and an excellent modern partner in developing digital solutions," says Elja Kirjavainen, who leads Gofore's business operations in Finland.

According to the terms of the framework agreement, the City of Espoo can purchase services specified in the agreement directly from the GoforeNostrum consortium, which was chosen as the priority supplier for the framework arrangement. In addition to GoforeNostrum, two other suppliers and one backup supplier were selected for the framework arrangement.

The City of Espoo made a decision on the matter today, 2 March 2026. The procurement decision becomes legally binding after the appeal period according to Finnish procurement law has ended.

Further information:
Elja Kirjavainen
Managing Director, Gofore Finland Oy
tel. +358 400 487 657
elja.kirjavainen@gofore.com

Contacts

  • Emmi Berlin, IR & PR Lead, +358400903260, emmi.berlin@gofore.com

About Gofore Oyj

Gofore is a European consultancy, technology, and solutions company. We are pioneers in combining the tangible and digital worlds, as well as technological opportunities with changes in human behavior. Our experts help our customers look beyond today's immediate and obvious needs. We are building a safe, functioning, and a responsible society and industry with their products and services. Gofore consists of nearly 1,900 experts in business, AI adoption, transformation, and the design and development of products and digital services, operating across 26 cities in Finland, Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein, Czechia, Estonia, and Spain. Our revenue in 2025 was 191.4 million euros. Gofore Plc's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

