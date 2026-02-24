Anzeige
Kennametal Inc.: Kennametal Launches "Machinist of the Year" Global Program to Honor Long-Time Customers and Industry Leaders

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT), a global leader in metal cutting solutions, today announced the launch of its Machinist of the Year program, a new annual initiative designed to recognize the skill, dedication and innovation of long-time machinist customers across every region. Winners will be announced in the Americas, EMEA, APAC and India.

"Machinists are the backbone of manufacturing," said Eddie McBarnett, Kennametal's Vice President of Marketing & Strategy. "Kennametal's innovations have always been driven by the needs of these skilled professionals with tooling solutions that cut faster, last longer and help shops achieve greater precision and profitability."

The Machinist of the Year program celebrates this enduring partnership by celebrating machinists who embody craftsmanship and innovation. Teams in the Americas, EMEA, APAC and India will each recognize a machinist who showcases the very best of their region's machining excellence.

"Our global search for Machinists of the Year is more than a contest-it's a celebration of the partnerships and expertise that drive our industry forward," said Scott Etling, Vice President of Product Marketing Management.

To enter, participants should post a brief, compelling video on their own social media channels, sharing how they use Kennametal products and why they should be selected as "Machinist of the Year." Entrants must tag Kennametal, include the hashtag KMTMachinist and have been actively using Kennametal products at their workshop for at least the past year. Finalists will be selected regionally by the company's marketing teams in each region, and final voting will be open to the public on Kennametal's social media channels.

Each regional winner will receive the following:

  • Feature on Kennametal's website, blog and social media channels
  • Award package including exclusive signage and merchandise
  • $7,500 (USD equivalent) in branded "Machinist of the Year" Toolbox and Kennametal tooling
  • Invitation to lead live machining demonstrations at a global trade show (IMTS, AMB, JIMTOF, IMTEX/AMTEX, as applicable)
  • Automatic designation as a Kennametal Brand Ambassador

Timeline

  • February 2026 - Official program launch
  • June 2026 - Regional nominees announced, voting begins
  • September/October 2026 - Regional winners revealed at trade shows and online

For full details, submission guidelines and voting information, visit Kennametal's Machinist of the Year page.

About Kennametal
With over 85 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,100 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2025. Learn more at kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Kennametal logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2003465/Kennametal_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kennametal-launches-machinist-of-the-year-global-program-to-honor-long-time-customers-and-industry-leaders-302695350.html

