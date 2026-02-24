Anzeige
Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Bacardi Celebrates World Bartender Day With Shake Your Future Expansion

HAMILTON, BM / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / This World Bartender Day (February 24), Bacardi is celebrating the expansion of its successful bartender training program, Shake Your Future, Puerto Rico, Poland and more. At the same time as these first-time launches, new cohorts are continuing to join the program in markets like Spain, South Africa and Bermuda as Bacardi shows its support for new talent in the hospitality industry.

To date, the family-owned spirits company has helped train hundreds of new bartenders through Shake Your Future. This internationally recognized program provides unemployed and underemployed young adults with the skills needed to begin a career in mixology, while at the same time supporting the industry with talented new recruits.

Bacardi also helps Shake Your Future graduates to secure their first job behind the bar by identifying career opportunities with industry partners and facilitating their move after completing their training.

"Bartenders are at the heart of cocktail culture - it's their craft that elevates every experience," said Sean Kerry, VP, Global On-Trade, Bacardi. "With Shake Your Future, we're transforming lives by creating a clear path for new talent to enter the world of bartending and helping our partners build teams that will drive the growth of their business and the future of mixology."

Through Shake Your Future, Bacardi supports local communities close to where the company operates. Since its launch in 2018, the program has helped young adults find employment and address the industry-wide shortage of skilled bartenders. More than that, Shake Your Future fosters a supportive environment giving graduates the confidence and life-skills for future success in bartending and beyond.

As part of its Corporate Sustainability commitments to protect People & Planet, Bacardi supports local causes, partnerships, and programs to drive employability and job opportunities in its communities. For more on how Bacardi is doing the right thing, visit www.BacardiLimited.com/CS.

ENDS

About Bacardi Limited
Bacardi Limited, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, produces, markets, and distributes spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ rum, PATRÓN tequila, GREY GOOSE vodka, DEWAR'S Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, MARTINI vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S Scotch whisky, D'USSÉ Cognac, ANGEL'S ENVY American straight whiskey, and ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur. Founded more than 164 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 8,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries and territories, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Find more stories and multimedia from Bacardi-Martini, Inc. at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/bacardi-celebrates-world-bartender-day-with-shake-your-future-expansion-1140448

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
