

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $200.70 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $235.87 million, or $1.68 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.4% to $2.855 billion from $2.954 billion last year.



Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



